Kanye West Is Allegedly Dating Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk

Following their separation, Page Six reported that West wanted to date "an artist and a creative person," so "they can speak the same language to each other." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kanye sparked dating rumors with the Russian supermodel named Irina Shayk. She's also the mother of Bradly Cooper's child.Neither Kanye nor Irina confirmed the romance or denied it. However, the two have a history and she worked with Ye a few times.While the relationship may come as a surprise to some, the two have a history. Back in 2010, the runway model was featured as an angel in Kanye's " Power " video. She also modeled in his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week and was recently spotted wearing a DMX tribute shirt that Kanye designed with Balenciaga. Additionally, Kanye name-checked Shayk on 2010's "Christian Dior Denim Flow."Both were previously in high-profile relationships. Shayk split from actor Bradley Cooper in 2019 after four years of dating. The former couple shares a 4-year-old daughter. In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye after nearly seven years of marriage.Following their separation, Page Six reported that West wanted to date "an artist and a creative person," so "they can speak the same language to each other."



