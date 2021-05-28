'Nelly Furtado X Quarterhead' Remix EP Available Today





The track "All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead)" will also be available as a digital single. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy winning singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado signaled a new era in pop music by fusing her multicultural musical heritage and unabashedly honest lyrical style with trip-hop for a bold approach that resonates to this day. Today, "All Good Things (Come To An End)," the fifth single from her third studio album, Loose, which is certified gold or platinum in 26 countries, transitions from an introspectively lush dreamscape to a dance-friendly fusion that retains the feel of its timeless sentiment with a new remix from gold- and platinum-awarding winning German production duo Quarterhead (Ofenbach, Robin Schulz, Sabrina Carpenter, Dan+Shay). Written by Nelly Furtado, Chris Martin, Danja and Timbaland, the song remains a fan favorite with more than 250 million streams globally across digital service providers, according to Universal Music Artists app.Quarterhead - multi-instrumentalists Janik Riegert and Josh Tapen - have created a new version of "All Good Things (Come To An End)." The Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead Remix EP (IGA/UMe) also includes three edits (Extended and Instrumentals)."'All Good Things' was one of the main pop anthems we grew up with," said Janik Riegert. "Nelly, Timbaland and Chris Martin are the people behind the soundtrack of our very first heartbreaks, best road trips and longest nights. To work on this project wasn't just a remix for us."Josh Tapen adds: "To work with this legacy was an amazing experience. We hope that the new mix between Nelly's world and our vibe brings back a lot of amazing memories and helps to create as many new ones!"NELLY FURTADO NELLY FURTADO X QUARTERHEAD [REMIX EP]1. All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead)2. All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead) (Extended Remix)3. All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead) (Remix Instrumental)4. All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead) (Extended Remix Instrumental)The track "All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead)" will also be available as a digital single.



