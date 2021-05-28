George Floyd Foundation To Host A Commemorative Concert On May 30th In Houston, To Mark The One Year Anniversary

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
WHO: The George
Floyd Family, Houston
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Stacey Abrams, Tamika Mallory, Tamela Mann, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Kierra Sheard, Leela
James, Trae Tha Truth (2021 Billboard Music
Awards Change Maker Honoree), Stokley Williams (Mint Condition), Rhonda Ross, John P. Kee, MAJOR, Rhonda Mclemore, Se7en, Nakitta Clegg-Foxx, Isaac Carree, Joshua Rodgers, Shareeduh Mcgee (President, George
Floyd Foundation and George's 1st cousin), Dr. Remus E. Wright (Senior Pastor) and Mia K. Wright Co-Pastor, Fountain of Praise, Pastor Jamal Bryant, Gene Moore with Kyle Turner, JaiCei, The Phillip Hall Singers, The George
Floyd Ensemble and more.
WHAT: The George
Floyd Commemorative Concert will be held in Houston, TX., Sunday, May 30, 2021 to commemorate the one-year marking of George
Floyd's tragic death and serve as a reminder of the continued fight for #JusticeforGeorge and so many others who have lost their lives unjustly. It will be an All White Affair presented by The George
Floyd Foundation.
WHEN: Sunday, May 30, 2021 (6:00pm - 8:00pm CT)
WHERE: The Fountain of Praise in Houston
(The same location where George
Floyd's funeral was held)
13950 Hillcroft Ave., Houston, TX 77085
Attendance: Open To The Public, with Limited Covid Compliance Capacity
Link To Register to Attend: https://www.tfop.org/georgefloyd
Media: Media must submit requests for coverage in advance for approval. Event is Live and Onsite Coverage Available (Subject to space availability).
The event will be streamed live at www.tfop.org, Facebook and YouTube
WHY: The George
Floyd Foundation (GFF) was founded by the family of George
Floyd as a response to the brutal murder of George
Floyd that occurred for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, by the hands of the Minnesota Police
Department.
George's 'I can't breathe' plea for his life was a cry heard around the world. GFF is dedicated to ensuring that George's plea never goes unanswered, that George's voice is never again silenced and that the community is served by achieving greater access to social justice education and advocacy, youth services and workforce development programs to assist with relieving the burden of inequality and injustice.
Website: https://www.thegeorgefloydfoundation.org