MP3 and More 28/05/2021

Boxed In Out Now On Playstation 4 & 5

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Red Chain Games have released their VR puzzle game "Boxed In" on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The developers managed to squeeze-in one more update just before release day. The update includes:
More Music - To add variety, Red Chain hunted for more music that "felt right". Eventually, they decided to create their own.
New Comfort Option - When playing in VR using a DUALSHOCK®4, the angle of the "BlockOTron" (the colour changing gun attached to the controller) can be set between 0° and 90°.
Tweaked Flat Controls - When playing in non-VR, the controls have been improved.

'Boxed In' is a budget title costing just £5 / $6 / €6 / ¥660. The colour-matching game can be played "flat" (without PSVR) or, when using the PlayStation VR headset, it supports a DUALSHOCK®4 controller, a PlayStation®VR aim controller, or a pair of PlayStation®Move controllers.

Review Quotes:
"It is one of the purest games I have played: video game goodness distilled down to its barest core." - Eric Hauter (GamingNexus.com)
"Once you've played an hour of Boxed In, the next dozen or so will fly as you promise yourself 'just one more go'." - Chris Harding (PurePlayStation.com)
"It's simple but effective and I had a lot more fun with this than I expected." - Ryan Ouellette (TheVRGrid.com)

PlayStation Store page: https://store.playstation.com/concept/235127
Review codes can be requested by e-mailing rich@redchaingames.com
Teaser trailer: https://youtu.be/RHUCYjuOVpc.
Gameplay trailer: https://youtu.be/-lwvPp9oUh0.

Red Chain Games is an independent UK developer founded in 2008 by two former Codemasters employees: Dean Baker and Richard M. Smith. After starting a company together, Rich and Dean created CustomPlay Golf. This led to them working in the golf-simulator market for companies such as Foresight Sports. They provided Foresight with their FSX game engine and Zombie Golf. For more information, visit: https://redchaingames.com






