Bus Simulator 21 Highlights Co-op Improvements In New Multiplayer Trailer

Press Kit : https://my.hidrive.com/share/xy--efckuh#$/ Duesseldorf, Germany (Top40 Charts) Today astragon Entertainment and stillalive studios are happy to present the first insights into the co-op multiplayer mode of Bus Simulator 21 with a brand-new trailer! Players of Bus Simulator 21 can look forward to numerous new features and even more freedom when it comes to establishing their public transport company!In Bus Simulator 21 players can look forward to the most extensive bus fleet in the history of the popular game series. With numerous officially licensed and lovingly reproduced buses by world-famous brands and manufacturers, players will get the opportunity to set up their own public transport company in the fictional US metropolis "Angel Shores" or the European-inspired city "Seaside Valley" to prove their skills as a bus driver and to lead their company to success - either in single or multiplayer mode.In the cooperative multiplayer mode, up to four players will be able to manage their company, plan their routes, buy new buses for their fleet and travel together on their own lines as a team.Building off of its predecessor, Bus Simulator 21 offers a number of new options and freedom: Thanks to the day and night cycle, players will be able to create detailed schedules for the individual bus routes and to optimize them individually- either alone or together with their teammates. While on duty within the city, the bus drivers can freely decide if they want to drive their own bus or if they want to take over the busses of other players or an employed AI driver. Should they decide to simply catch a ride instead, players are of course free to choose whether they simply want to travel as a passenger or get involved in the company's service as a ticket inspector."We're extremely excited to present players with the next iteration of our Bus Simulator series. Our passionate community has made a number of suggestions on how to improve the game and we have integrated many of them into this title; especially around the cooperative experience. This is just a taste of the changes we've made and we can't wait to show you more in the coming months before launch!"Bus Simulator 21:Co-op multiplayer mode for up to 4 playersGet behind the wheels of numerous officially licensed buses by world-famous brands - including city buses, articulated buses, e-buses and a double-deckerManage your bus company together as a team on two huge maps based on US and European citiesImproved open-world approach with even more freedom for the playersImmersive day and night cycle complete with AI drivers on your scheduled routesManage your vehicle fleet, bus lines and detailed time tables together as a teamCross-generation multiplayer on consolesTo be released on September 07, 2021 for PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One - and it will be drivable on the new console generations too!Bus Simulator 21 will be released on September 07, 2021 for 34.99 EUR / 34.99 USD / 29.99 GBP (RSP) on PC as well as for 49.99 EUR / 49.99 USD / 44.99 GBP (RSP) for PlayStation4 and Xbox One and will be playable on the new console generations too.Bus Simulator 21 shop page on the new website:https://shop.bussimulator.com/Homepage: https://www.bussimulator.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BusSimulatorGame/Twitter: https://twitter.com/BusSimGameInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bussimgame/Discord: https://discord.gg/astragonPress Kit : https://my.hidrive.com/share/xy--efckuh#$/



