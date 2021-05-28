Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies 28/05/2021

James Bond And Other Mgm Properties Are Coming To Amazon

James Bond And Other Mgm Properties Are Coming To Amazon

Hot Songs Around The World

Wellerman (Sea Shanty)
Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted
213 entries in 16 charts
Friday
Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa & Hypeman
206 entries in 21 charts
Peaches
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
221 entries in 28 charts
Drivers License
Olivia Rodrigo
390 entries in 26 charts
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
185 entries in 25 charts
Levitating
Dua Lipa
392 entries in 24 charts
Astronaut In The Ocean
Masked Wolf
235 entries in 23 charts
Love Story (Taylor's Version)
Taylor Swift
502 entries in 30 charts
Lonely
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
204 entries in 22 charts
The Business
Tiesto
396 entries in 23 charts
Save Your Tears
Weeknd
403 entries in 30 charts
Anyone
Justin Bieber
184 entries in 20 charts
Without You
Kid LAROI
390 entries in 23 charts
Hypnotized
Purple Disco Machine & Sophie And The Giants
198 entries in 9 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Within the past week or so, several media outlets spoke about how Jeff Bezos and Amazon were looking into purchasing MGM and all of their properties. MGM has been hunting for a buyer for a while now, but their asking price was too high. However, virtually no asking price is too high for Jeff Bezos, and within the last few hours, the news came out that the two sides had come to terms.

Amazon will pay $8.45 billion for MGM and all of the properties under its banner. These include the James Bond and Rocky franchises, among others. Let's talk about what this might mean going forward.

Old Hollywood Disintegrating

Selling a movie studio and all of the properties that it controls can be tremendously complicated. It's not like just hiring a personal injury lawyer. There are several facets that interested parties need to work out, and the MGM sale was no exception.

The owners of the popular James Bond franchise were part of what was holding up the deal. They were reluctant to hand over control to an entity like Amazon because they felt like it might release future new Bond films to Amazon Prime subscribers rather than moviegoers.

However, the way people entertain themselves was changing long before the pandemic struck and closed down movie theaters worldwide. Many more individuals and families were investing in streaming services, either Amazon Prime or competitors like HBO Max, Netflix, and Disney+.

Some people still enjoy movie theaters, but many others opt not to do so because they know those movies will eventually show up on their streaming services anyway. Essentially, what we've seen the past couple of decades is old Hollywood disintegrating. MGM and its properties going to a streaming service like the mega-popular Amazon Prime is just the latest example of that.

What Will This Mean?

Amazon will probably release all the James Bond movies on Prime pretty soon, as well as the Rocky films and some of the other popular franchises and movies. Those who are already subscribers can watch them at their leisure.

This purchase could also be what convinces some families and individuals who were on the fence to make the leap and purchase Prime. Prime is good for other things besides entertainment, as those who have it can also get anything they buy via Amazon shipped to them for free.

Aside from that, what this very well could mean is that Amazon will greenlight shows and spinoffs having to do with the Bond and Rocky concepts. It seems unlikely that we'll see any new James Bond movies released exclusively on Amazon, but we could very well see shows about the 007 program that gave Bond his infamous "license to kill." We could see various Rocky spinoffs as well.

A Crowded Streaming Service Marketplace

We already mentioned some of the streaming services that are on the market today. Amazon Prime currently costs $119 per year, or you can also pay $13 per month if you don't want a lengthier commitment. Many households feel like they can swing that, since a single movie ticket will probably cost at least that much for an evening show, not to mention popcorn, drinks, and so forth.

Jeff Bezos probably felt like the $8.45 billion price tag was a bargain since he's going up against powerhouse entities like Disney+, which now has Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and others under its umbrella. Disney+ has done very well with original series like "The Mandalorian," "Wandavision," and "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," too.

Netflix remains formidable as well, with offerings like "Shadow and Bone," "Queen of the South," and "Castlevania." Some families can even afford multiple streaming services, and they have a content library at their disposal that seems borderline miraculous. Keep in mind that these are many of the same Millennial adults who had to make do with VHS tape collections thirty years ago as children.

Jeff Bezos already bought properties such as Whole Foods, Zappos, and Ring, the popular doorbell company. He clearly has no intention of limiting himself to entertainment. Some like to joke that he's little more than a Bond villain himself, so this latest purchase is apropos.

It's anyone's guess what Bezos will set his sights on next. If he can purchase a 97-year-old Hollywood studio with minimal effort, it's not hyperbole to say that this individual can get his hands on just about anything his heart desires at this point.






Most read news of the week
Swedish Psychedelic Indie-Rock Outfit La Fleur Fatale Release Anniversary Single And Music Video "Skydancer"
Petaluma Records Shares "Hazlo Como Yo" By Grupo Changui De Guantanamo
MUCA Presents: Alice SK Ft. Roberto Menescal - 'Until We Meet Again' - Out Today!
Anicee Gets On Space Invaders Records With A New Single In Collaboration With The UK Singer Rowetta
Florida Georgia Line's 'I Love My Country Tour 2021' Is Coming To A City Near You
BET Announces Official Nominations For The "BET Awards" 2021; The "BET Awards" 2021 Will Air Live On June 27, 2021
Toronto Rapper Shad Shares New Single & Video 'Work'
Dariann Leigh Announces Military Anthem "10,000 Miles"
Maysa & AgapeSoul Shine Together On New Song "Nobody But You"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0170290 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027527809143066 secs