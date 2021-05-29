Love Ghost Releases 'Shine Like Gold'



Lead singer Finnegan Bell explains, "We all have a part of us that shines through, that shines like gold. This song celebrates that uniqueness in all of us." The song was self-produced by the band



'Shine Like Gold' combines grunge guitar and an Emo-trap vibe to create a Cali-cool track and video.

Love Ghost is the Los Angeles quintet Finnegan Bell [lead vocals, guitar], Ryan Stevens [bass, backing vocals], Daniel Alcala [guitar, engineer, backing vocals], Samson Young [drums, backing vocals], and Cory Batchler [keys, Engineer, backing vocals] crawl into a space between ethereal grunge and lo-fi bedroom hip-hop punctuated by emotional delivery and airy hooks. They have been featured on official playlists on Spotify (New Noise twice and Alternative Beats), Apple Music (Breaking Hard Rock 3 times, Fresh Blood and Rise and Grind), SoundCloud (Fresh Pressed, Amped Rock and Rock for Running: Sprint) and Pandora (New Punk Now twice).




