Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 29/05/2021

Love Ghost Releases 'Shine Like Gold'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Shine Like Gold' combines grunge guitar and an Emo-trap vibe to create a Cali-cool track and video.
Lead singer Finnegan Bell explains, "We all have a part of us that shines through, that shines like gold. This song celebrates that uniqueness in all of us." The song was self-produced by the band

Love Ghost is the Los Angeles quintet Finnegan Bell [lead vocals, guitar], Ryan Stevens [bass, backing vocals], Daniel Alcala [guitar, engineer, backing vocals], Samson Young [drums, backing vocals], and Cory Batchler [keys, Engineer, backing vocals] crawl into a space between ethereal grunge and lo-fi bedroom hip-hop punctuated by emotional delivery and airy hooks. They have been featured on official playlists on Spotify (New Noise twice and Alternative Beats), Apple Music (Breaking Hard Rock 3 times, Fresh Blood and Rise and Grind), SoundCloud (Fresh Pressed, Amped Rock and Rock for Running: Sprint) and Pandora (New Punk Now twice).
loveghost.com
www.facebook.com/loveghost.official
twitter.com/LoveGhost_
open.spotify.com/artist/7oYWWttOyiltgT19mfoUWi?si=uBDs4XScRp-F_7d6oiBvrg&nd=1
soundcloud.com/loveghost_official
www.youtube.com/c/LoveGhost
www.instagram.com/loveghost_official






Most read news of the week
Swedish Psychedelic Indie-Rock Outfit La Fleur Fatale Release Anniversary Single And Music Video "Skydancer"
BET Announces Official Nominations For The "BET Awards" 2021; The "BET Awards" 2021 Will Air Live On June 27, 2021
George Floyd Foundation To Host A Commemorative Concert On May 30th In Houston, To Mark The One Year Anniversary
Tejano America, Tex-Mex Music And Culture Lifestyle Web Series, Returns For Season 2
MUCA Presents: Alice SK Ft. Roberto Menescal - 'Until We Meet Again' - Out Today!
Console Yourself: Survival-Horror Cult Hit "Song Of Horror" Is Out On PlayStation Today & Xbox Very Soon
Petaluma Records Shares "Hazlo Como Yo" By Grupo Changui De Guantanamo
New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai
New Gesture-Based Sound Effect Generator "Motion Sonic" Crowdfunding Campaign Launches, Changing The Game For Musicians, DJs And Other Performers


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0260749 secs // 4 () queries in 0.003633975982666 secs