The 144's Releases 'Over You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 144's are back with their brand new single 'Over You'. The female-led rock band from the South Coast of England has combined influencesfrom classic rock, with a modern twist. Their music incorporates elements of funk and heavierrock.



'Over You' is about being in a one-sided relationship, knowing that the other person is not feeling the same, butstill won't tell you. It is about having the powerto stand up, be strong and make the change, and taking control of yourself.



Between vocalist Josie's charismatic persona and soulful voice and each members' prowess, the 144's are certainly an exciting band to watch.

