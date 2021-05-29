Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 29/05/2021

The 144's Releases 'Over You'

The 144's Releases 'Over You'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 144's are back with their brand new single 'Over You'. The female-led rock band from the South Coast of England has combined influencesfrom classic rock, with a modern twist. Their music incorporates elements of funk and heavierrock.

'Over You' is about being in a one-sided relationship, knowing that the other person is not feeling the same, butstill won't tell you. It is about having the powerto stand up, be strong and make the change, and taking control of yourself.

Between vocalist Josie's charismatic persona and soulful voice and each members' prowess, the 144's are certainly an exciting band to watch.
www.facebook.com/The144s
open.spotify.com/artist/71nCikZDI0nfmlvBrJOJOI?si=rtWzPVneTBGND0o0w-qMmg&nd=1
www.youtube.com/channel/UCXtKier_seKUA72IHsTeR4A






Most read news of the week
Swedish Psychedelic Indie-Rock Outfit La Fleur Fatale Release Anniversary Single And Music Video "Skydancer"
MUCA Presents: Alice SK Ft. Roberto Menescal - 'Until We Meet Again' - Out Today!
Petaluma Records Shares "Hazlo Como Yo" By Grupo Changui De Guantanamo
BET Announces Official Nominations For The "BET Awards" 2021; The "BET Awards" 2021 Will Air Live On June 27, 2021
Anicee Gets On Space Invaders Records With A New Single In Collaboration With The UK Singer Rowetta
Florida Georgia Line's 'I Love My Country Tour 2021' Is Coming To A City Near You
Bus Simulator 21 Highlights Co-op Improvements In New Multiplayer Trailer
George Floyd Foundation To Host A Commemorative Concert On May 30th In Houston, To Mark The One Year Anniversary
Console Yourself: Survival-Horror Cult Hit "Song Of Horror" Is Out On PlayStation Today & Xbox Very Soon


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0177441 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0036346912384033 secs