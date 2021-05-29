Lady Gaga Announces Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Edition & Releases First New Cover Song





Known for her larger-than-life personality and as the ambassador of New Orleans Bounce music, Big Freedia is a nationally recognized hip-hop artist, performer, and TV personality. Also known as the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Lady Gaga announced a special edition Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary album that will be released on June 18th via Interscope/Universal Music. The album will feature the 14 original songs from the Born This Way album from 2011 in new packaging, along with six reimagined versions of songs from the album created by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community that will be revealed over the next few weeks.In celebration of the announcement, the first reimagined track " Judas " by Bounce music icon Big Freedia is available now on all music platforms. Listen here. https://bigfreedia.lnk.to/Judas. Pre-order the special edition Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary CD here: https://shop.ladygaga.com"Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it. I am beyond excited that it's the first to drop from this project!" says Big Freedia. "To me, Judas is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I've sure had my experience with that. Who can't relate?"The Tenth Anniversary edition comes off the heels of Lady Gaga celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the original Born This Way album and its legacy in West Hollywood last week, where she received keys to the city and a proclamation naming May 23rd as "Born This Way Day". In addition, Lady Gaga has launched a very special Born This Way merchandise collection with brand new designs now available at https://www.shop.ladygaga.com Judas " by Big Freedia available on all music platforms now!Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Tracklist:"Marry the Night""Government Hooker""Americano""Hair""Scheiße""Bad Kids""Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)""Heavy Metal Lover""Electric Chapel""Yoü and I""The Edge of Glory"Born This Way Reimagined Tracklist:"Marry the Night" - by artist to be announcedJudas" - by Big Freedia"Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)" - by artist to be announced"Yoü and I" - by artist to be announced"The Edge of Glory" - by artist to be announced"Born This Way (The Country Road Version)" - by artist to be announcedKnown for her larger-than-life personality and as the ambassador of New Orleans Bounce music, Big Freedia is a nationally recognized hip-hop artist, performer, and TV personality. Also known as the Queen Diva, Big Freedia released two critically acclaimed EPs, '3rd Ward Bounce' (2018) and 'Louder' (2020). More, Big Freedia appeared on Beyoncé's Grammy-winning, " Formation " and on Drake's "Nice For What," where she added her distinctive voice and catchy lyrics to the two hit songs. In 2011, her ascension in the music industry was chronicled on the highly rated reality show, Big Freedia Bounces Back. She was the official host for the 2019 Met Gala IG live stream red carpet event and a host on 2021's Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve TV Show. Big Freedia's new EP (East West Records) will be released in July of 2021.



