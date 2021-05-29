Kylie Morgan Announces Debut EP "Love, Kylie" - Out June 11, 2021





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EMI Records Nashville's Kylie Morgan announced her debut EP Love, Kylie to be released June 11. Kylie co-wrote all six songs on her new EP and reveals a transparency and vulnerability that compels listeners to peel back the layers of her story. Fans can get a glimpse into her forthcoming EP from her new trailer.

Produced by Shane McAnally and Ben Johnson, Kylie details her journey through relationships, life as an artist, and life experiences. "This EP is the most personal thing I've ever created," shares Kylie. "Every song is a chapter in my life, and I can't wait for you all to listen and help me write the rest of the story."

When it came time to name the EP, Kylie reached back to her early publishing pitches for inspiration. She named the EP Love, Kylie, which was the way she ended each pitch email. She found the sign-off made people feel like they were friends, and that's how she hopes they feel listening to the EP.

"It's a pretty vulnerable state," she said of releasing her first collection of songs. "I realized that every song that I've been writing has been either about me, about my family, about a friend, about someone I know. I wanted the whole EP to feel like a cohesive story and for every song to feel like a chapter."

Kylie Morgan, a vivacious, auburn-haired spitfire with a powerful voice, a sharp songwriting pen and a keen sense of her artistry, released her new song "I Only Date Cowboys" today. The fiery new track is vintage Kylie, giving listeners a glimpse into her personality.

Additionally, Kylie released her official music video for the lead track on the EP, "Shoulda," a heavy up-tempo with a sassy, rapid-fire vocal about the should've known betters when dabbling with an ex.

Love, Kylie Track Listing

1. Shoulda (Kylie Morgan, Shane McAnally, Ben Johnson)
2. I Only Date Cowboys (Kylie Morgan, Nate Kenyon, Jay Allen)
3. Outdoor Voices (Kylie Morgan, Emily Falvey, Benjamin Joel Johnson)
4. Break Things (Kylie Morgan, Aaron Eshuis, James McNair, Nicolette Hayford)
5. Cheating On You (Kylie Morgan, Benjamin Joel Johnson, Geoffrey Warburton, Jeffrey Garrison)
6. Mad I Need You (Kylie Morgan, Nicholas Oliver Ruth, Emily Weisband)

The Oklahoma native starting writing songs at the age of 12 and gained national attention from music producers and television executives after releasing her music independently. This early success led Kylie to begin making regular trips to Nashville, crafting her voice and polishing her songwriting. When she turned 19, she made the decision to call Music City home. Recognizing Kylie's unique talent, the SMACKSongs team signed her to their roster under the guidance of GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. To give fans a glimpse into her upbringing and passion to pursue music, Kylie returned to her hometown of Newcastle, OK to film her "Hometown Heartland" series. Fans can watch all six episodes BELOW. An avid yoga enthusiast, Kylie has earned her official Yoga Alliance Certification and participates in yoga daily. While stuck at home and unable to tour, Kylie created the #namasteathomeseries where fans can participate in short yoga flows/light workouts, watch BELOW. Kylie was previously selected as one of three artists for the CMA KixStart program and was named as one of VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch. The only country artist to make the list, the program highlights 19 of the world's top emerging artists poised to break out over the next year. As part of the program, Kylie recorded acoustic performances of " Shoulda " as well as "Cuss A Little" which can be viewed BELOW. Kylie has been named to several Artists to Watch lists including CMT, SiriusXM On The Horizon, Taste of Country and Pandora. Kylie has previously toured with artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington.




