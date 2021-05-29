Olivia Lunny Drops Seductive New Single "Who Could Say No"



As she moved forward with her music career, Lunny sharpened her sound and brought her more sophisticated sensibilities to "Blacklight," a powerfully hypnotic 2019 track created with the Juno Award-nominated duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine. In the making of To the Ones I Loved, Lunny purposely channeled even more vulnerability into her songwriting, a quality that infuses standout tracks like "Bedsheets"—an acoustic-guitar-laced ballad hailed by Ones to Watch as "heart-wrenching." As the EP drew widespread attention, she soon scored her imprint deal with Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 22-year-old talent continues to build momentum towards her album release with another undeniable banger. Her vibrant new single, "Who Could Say No," oozes confidence, showcasing a side unseen from the burgeoning hitmaker as she seductively sings, "The way that I'm giving you chances inhale it you better not blow it, come over I want you to show it...".When asked about the meaning behind the song, Olivia shared, "This song inspires inner confidence and the liberating feelings that comes with it. It's about being in the moment, allowing yourself to be carefree and letting the music take you to a place of contentment."The dancefloor ready track came together with a renowned team behind it; channeling the help of Grammy-winning music maker Boi-1da (Rihanna, Lana Del Rey), and hit producer YogiTheProducer (Kehlani, Jessie Reyez), with topline support from Canadian songwriters Tally and Mandee. According to Olivia the track was fun to create and came together quite organically, she gushed, "I'm blessed to have worked with the best on this one. It was later in the evening, the studio had a blue hue of lights, the environment itself was really inspiring. I mentioned to the girls I had been writing lots of sad songs and really wanted to create an upbeat / empowering one. We put our brains together and did exactly that! Boi-1da had a beat on loop (which was later accompanied by a killer bass line) and Tally, Mandee and I came up with the chorus first. The rest of the song followed fairly quickly. I love the energy in this song and hope listeners do too."Canadian singer/songwriter Olivia Lunny delivers a dynamic breed of alt-pop, instantly infectious but full of emotional depth. After taking up guitar and writing her first song at age 12, the Winnipeg native soon ascended to national fame, earning a Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Pop Artist of the Year when she was 17 and scoring a Top 40 hit with her 2019 single "I Got You." With her recent milestones including winning the Young Canadian Songwriter Award from the SOCAN Foundation and inking her label deal with Universal Music Canada/Virgin Music, the 22-year-old artist is now set to release her full-length debut: a self-titled body of work centred on her spellbinding vocals and incredibly resonant lyrics.By the time she was 14, Lunny had taken the stage at the Winnipeg Folk Festival as part of the Stingray Young Performers Program (a showcase of young talent from across Canada), performing three of her original songs to a crowd of 40,000. As she honed her performance chops by gigging in local coffeehouses, Lunny independently released her debut EP, a 2018 effort that led to her WCMA nomination. Thanks to that breakout success, she soon caught the ear of the producers of music-talent competition show "The Launch," then emerged as a winner on the show's second season—a triumph that resulted in the early-2019 release of "I Got You." Building on that momentum, Lunny next brought her electrifying live performance to high-profile events like WE Day in both Winnipeg and Ottawa, along with an opening slot for Lionel Richie at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.As she moved forward with her music career, Lunny sharpened her sound and brought her more sophisticated sensibilities to "Blacklight," a powerfully hypnotic 2019 track created with the Juno Award-nominated duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine. In the making of To the Ones I Loved, Lunny purposely channeled even more vulnerability into her songwriting, a quality that infuses standout tracks like "Bedsheets"—an acoustic-guitar-laced ballad hailed by Ones to Watch as "heart-wrenching." As the EP drew widespread attention, she soon scored her imprint deal with Universal Music Canada, and quickly got to work on her first full-length effort due out July 9, 2021.



