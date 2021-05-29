Moby's Album "Reprise," Released Today





www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/moby-suicidal-mtv-awards-depression-b1847575.html New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The iconic musical pioneer Moby has released his anticipated new album Reprise today on Deutsche Grammophon/ Universal Music. Additionally, Moby Doc, a powerful new feature-length documentary film opens in theatres today in New York and Los Angeles, and is now available on digital platforms across the US including Apple and Amazon. The film will also have an international (ex-North America) premiere stream today.In support of Reprise, Moby made a memorable appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Watch his moving performance of "Natural Blues" with The Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra and Apollo Jane on lead vocals BELOW, and the interview with James Corden BELOW. Read Moby's in-depth interview with People Magazine where he discusses his journey overcoming addiction and how he "feels more inspired than ever" BELOW, and GQ's feature where they noted Moby Doc is "a playful, surrealistic, but also quite raw" documentary BELOW. The UK's Independent premiered a poignant clip from the film.Reprise sees Moby revisiting musical highlights from his notable 30-year career. Together with the Budapest Art Orchestra, he has re-envisioned some of his most recognizable rave classics and anthems with new arrangements for orchestra and acoustic instruments. Reprise features an eclectic and impressive array of guests including Alice Skye, Amythyst Kiah, Apollo Jane, Darlingside, Deitrick Haddon, Gregory Porter, Jim James, Kris Kristofferson, Luna Li, Mark Lanegan, Mindy Jones, Nataly Dawn, Novo Amor, Skylar Grey and Víkingur Ólafsson. The seeds for the project were sown when Moby was invited to take part in his first-ever classical collaboration - a live concert of his music at Walt Disney Concert Hall with his friend Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 2018.Directed and edited by Rob Bralver, Moby Doc is distributed by Greenwich Entertainment. A surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby, Moby Doc sees the artist reflecting on his turbulent personal life and iconic music, from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist. It features interviews with David Lynch and David Bowie along with extraordinary concert footage, utilizing a unique blend of re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage. The film is an insightful, unvarnished look at an artist whose traumatic childhood shaped him in profound ways.Moby is a celebrated musician, singer/songwriter, producer, DJ, photographer and activist. The multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist has pushed boundaries with his acclaimed music, including his breakthrough global smash album, Play. Achieving worldwide sales of 20 million albums, Moby has also scored eight Top 10 hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart. A staunch vegan and advocate for animal rights and humanitarian aid, he also is the author of four books including a collection of his photography.moby.la/reprisepeople.com/music/moby-recalls-abusing-drugs-drinking-20-beers-was-miserablewww.gq.com/story/moby-on-learning-how-to-be-happywww.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/moby-suicidal-mtv-awards-depression-b1847575.html



