Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 29/05/2021

dEVOLVE Releases New EP "Run This Town"

dEVOLVE Releases New EP "Run This Town"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Genre bending artist and producer dEVOLVE presents his first EP, the 4 track "Run This Town" collection. A melodic and bass house collection of covers, samples and remixes, the EP delivers high energy house grooves with nostalgic top lines- led off by dEVOLVE's reworking of Jay-Z & Rihanna's 2009 classic "Run This Town". Breathing new life into the familiar soaring chorus, dEVOLVE produces a single-worthy piano house track ready for major airplay and features on workout and running playlists worldwide.

On "DANGER", a startlingly relevant Planet Patrol sample guides us through the crazy world we currently reside in, with a frenzied festival ready bass house drop mirroring the chaos of these young 2020s. Following "DANGER", dEVOLVE puts his spin on a timeless classic, molding Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" into a haunting bass house banger, building suspense through the verses and build into a driving drop featuring hard hitting drums, big synths and melodic vocal chops.

Closing out the set is the previously released Tommie Sunshine & Breikthru remix of dEVOLVE & Saint Wade's "Golden", a melodic house rework of Harry Styles 2020 hit of the same name. dEVOLVE's "Golden" original & the Tommie Sunshine & Breikthru Remix were hits in US Top 40 Radio mixshows, leading to over 10k Shazam's and led by airplay on SiriusXM and in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago.

dEVOLVE's "Run This Town" EP is released on his own TURNT Music Media label. He takes this opportunity to showcase his hit-making range of production skills, as well as why he's such an in-demand remixer, having already been called in to assist on remix projects in 2021 from NOTD, The Kid Laroi, Jackson Wang, Duncan Laurence & Lil Tjay. Now with his 4th TURNT release of the year, it's clear dEVOLVE is ready to RUN THIS TOWN in 2021 and beyond.

dEVOLVE is a Florida based, genre bending artist, who's sound is rooted in a spectrum of genres including house and big room electronic music. As an artist, he's racked up over 50 million streams on his music, which along with his prolific catalog of remixes has been supported by the A-List of electronic music including The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Major Lazer and Marshmello. His songs have been played on nearly every major radio outlet for dance music worldwide, including SiriusXM BPM + Diplo's Revolution and BBC Radio 1, and he kicked off 2021 by debuting his new weekly radio show on Insomniac Radio, "The Launch", which is also available weekly as a podcast.






Most read news of the week
Swedish Psychedelic Indie-Rock Outfit La Fleur Fatale Release Anniversary Single And Music Video "Skydancer"
MUCA Presents: Alice SK Ft. Roberto Menescal - 'Until We Meet Again' - Out Today!
Petaluma Records Shares "Hazlo Como Yo" By Grupo Changui De Guantanamo
BET Announces Official Nominations For The "BET Awards" 2021; The "BET Awards" 2021 Will Air Live On June 27, 2021
Anicee Gets On Space Invaders Records With A New Single In Collaboration With The UK Singer Rowetta
Bus Simulator 21 Highlights Co-op Improvements In New Multiplayer Trailer
George Floyd Foundation To Host A Commemorative Concert On May 30th In Houston, To Mark The One Year Anniversary
Console Yourself: Survival-Horror Cult Hit "Song Of Horror" Is Out On PlayStation Today & Xbox Very Soon
Maysa & AgapeSoul Shine Together On New Song "Nobody But You"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0156860 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0032455921173096 secs