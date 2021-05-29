dEVOLVE Releases New EP "Run This Town"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Genre bending artist and producer dEVOLVE presents his first EP, the 4 track "Run This Town
" collection. A melodic and bass house collection of covers, samples and remixes, the EP delivers high energy house grooves with nostalgic top lines- led off by dEVOLVE's reworking of Jay-Z
& Rihanna's 2009 classic "Run This Town
". Breathing new life into the familiar soaring chorus, dEVOLVE produces a single-worthy piano house track ready for major airplay and features on workout and running playlists worldwide.
On "DANGER", a startlingly relevant Planet Patrol sample guides us through the crazy world we currently reside in, with a frenzied festival ready bass house drop mirroring the chaos of these young 2020s. Following "DANGER", dEVOLVE puts his spin on a timeless classic, molding Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight
" into a haunting bass house banger, building suspense through the verses and build into a driving drop featuring hard hitting drums, big synths and melodic vocal chops.
Closing out the set is the previously released Tommie Sunshine
& Breikthru remix of dEVOLVE & Saint Wade's "Golden
", a melodic house rework of Harry Styles
2020 hit of the same name. dEVOLVE's "Golden
" original & the Tommie Sunshine
& Breikthru Remix were hits in US Top 40 Radio
mixshows, leading to over 10k Shazam's and led by airplay on SiriusXM and in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago.
dEVOLVE's "Run This Town
" EP is released on his own TURNT Music
Media label. He takes this opportunity to showcase his hit-making range of production skills, as well as why he's such an in-demand remixer, having already been called in to assist on remix projects in 2021 from NOTD, The Kid Laroi, Jackson Wang, Duncan Laurence
& Lil Tjay. Now with his 4th TURNT release of the year, it's clear dEVOLVE is ready to RUN THIS TOWN in 2021 and beyond.
dEVOLVE is a Florida based, genre bending artist, who's sound is rooted in a spectrum of genres including house and big room electronic music. As an artist, he's racked up over 50 million streams on his music, which along with his prolific catalog of remixes has been supported by the A-List of electronic music including The Chainsmokers, David
Guetta, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Major Lazer
and Marshmello. His songs have been played on nearly every major radio outlet for dance music worldwide, including SiriusXM BPM + Diplo's Revolution and BBC Radio
1, and he kicked off 2021 by debuting his new weekly radio show on Insomniac Radio, "The Launch", which is also available weekly as a podcast.