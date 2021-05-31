The New Album 'Love In Troubled Times' By Larry Mindel





I have found that many people, around the world, from different backgrounds, have been moved by this song, and the accompanying video



Larry Mindel makes evocative music for the ages that tells affectionate stories about grown-up people and their place in a complex world. Drawing on folk traditions and jazz harmonies, Larry explores the common ground that unites us to help us make sense of our times.



The landscape is the low land of Suffolk, the red dust of the Australian outback, the remote islands of the Hebrides - and the journeys we take between places. The tales are of lives well-lived and in flux, at ease and on the road, alone and with lovers - always searching, caring and generous.



The twists and turns of Larry's music are rooted in his musical education in the traditional folk clubs of the South East of England, and the dynamic harmonic progressions of jazz in London's Soho. Elements of Steely Dan,



Starting at 15 in West End coffee clubs, Larry then formed a free music collective in Leeds in his early 20s, before moving to the south coast, where he was drawn to the strong folk music tradition of Hampshire and West Sussex. Larry's life drifted away from music, until in 2004 he produced a simple CD for friends containing his first new songs in over 20 years. Buoyed by their support, he started sharing them more widely and eventually produced the band album of 2016 - Night Flight.



Since then Larry has been performing regularly from England to



His latest album, Love in Troubled Times, his first of songs for piano, was recorded during the lull of 2020 lockdown, and features some of London's best young jazz musicians alongside players rooted in acoustic traditions. As is true for so many of us, Larry lost someone close to him during 2020, and the final song on the album - Be Careful How You Go - captures the loss so many of us have felt. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Like many people, I lost someone dear to me during 2020. I wrote this song at my mother's bedside, the day before she died, in Barnet General Hospital. She was the first person to hear it. 'Be careful how you go' was her personal catchphrase, so to sing that to her, us both knowing she was about to pass away, was an especially poignant moment for both of us..I have found that many people, around the world, from different backgrounds, have been moved by this song, and the accompanying videoLarry Mindel makes evocative music for the ages that tells affectionate stories about grown-up people and their place in a complex world. Drawing on folk traditions and jazz harmonies, Larry explores the common ground that unites us to help us make sense of our times.The landscape is the low land of Suffolk, the red dust of the Australian outback, the remote islands of the Hebrides - and the journeys we take between places. The tales are of lives well-lived and in flux, at ease and on the road, alone and with lovers - always searching, caring and generous.The twists and turns of Larry's music are rooted in his musical education in the traditional folk clubs of the South East of England, and the dynamic harmonic progressions of jazz in London's Soho. Elements of Steely Dan, Paul Simon and Laura Marling and others who span genres.Starting at 15 in West End coffee clubs, Larry then formed a free music collective in Leeds in his early 20s, before moving to the south coast, where he was drawn to the strong folk music tradition of Hampshire and West Sussex. Larry's life drifted away from music, until in 2004 he produced a simple CD for friends containing his first new songs in over 20 years. Buoyed by their support, he started sharing them more widely and eventually produced the band album of 2016 - Night Flight.Since then Larry has been performing regularly from England to Europe to Australia and New Zealand. His intimate style - with his careful, understated guitar playing - sees him connect with his audience one to one, where you can hear every heart beat in the room.His latest album, Love in Troubled Times, his first of songs for piano, was recorded during the lull of 2020 lockdown, and features some of London's best young jazz musicians alongside players rooted in acoustic traditions. As is true for so many of us, Larry lost someone close to him during 2020, and the final song on the album - Be Careful How You Go - captures the loss so many of us have felt.



