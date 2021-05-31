France's Anoraak Delivers A Slice Of Disco/Lounge In 'Karma'





A longtime lover and avid listener of disco and house, Rivière opted to set aside his usual synth tool kit to deliver a mélange of sultry, soulful house in his 2020 EP, 'Gang'. After a two-year hiatus, Rivière returned to the release radar with a new, redefined sound. Gang came as a surprise to staunch Anoraak loyalists and fans, as it saw him swap his familiar synth tool kit for a fresh, new twist on modern disco. The EP also marked the beginning of a new creative partnership between him and French-Moroccan singer/songwriter



The collaboration proved to be a successful one, with over 1,000,000 collective streams across all platforms to date. Rivière's groove-fueled instrumentalism and Maison's chic vocals in the titular single landed them a sync placement in the popular TV show "Good Trouble".



Following the release, Rivière and Maison decided it would only be right to continue creating dreamy, disco-infused magic together. "We had a lot of fun doing 'Gang'," Rivière states, "we wanted to offer a sort of sequel." The rest unfolded naturally. "'Karma' was done just as easily. I composed some instrumentals, sent them to [Sarah] and gave her a carte blanche on the lyrics."



