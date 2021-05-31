Goo Goo Dolls Release Special Live Rendition Of 'Let Love In'





Rarities is a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning Goo Goo Dolls' career from 1995 to 2007; a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom and cemented their footing as one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks.



Pre-orders for Rarities are available now, and complete track-listing information can be found below. In celebration of the new album the band is also offering a signed print with their Rarities 2LP, and limited edition merch that includes a hat, sweatshirt, puzzle and tee-shirts. All these items can be found in their official online store.



With over three decades and counting together as a group, this special release provides an incredible panoramic view of Goo Goo Dolls' alternate journey through the past. Rarities includes live cover performances such as the band's rendition of the famed INXS hit "Don't Change", acoustic versions of seminal tracks such as "Iris," "Slide," and "Name", international releases including a remix of "Long Way Down" by Grammy award winning mixer/producer/engineer Tom Lord-Alge, and even a one-minute performance of the Major League Baseball-staple "Take Me Out To The Ball Game", plus many other rare tracks from the vault.



This past April, the band released a surprise extended play titled EP 21 via Warner Records. Produced by frontman

The band is currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band Goo Goo Dolls have premiered a special live rendition of their song " Let Love In ", the title track from their eighth studio record which was originally released in 2006. Recorded at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood and available now for the first time on streaming platforms, the b-side captures the magic of the iconic studio and marks the latest offering from Rarities, the band's forthcoming compilation album arriving in digital, vinyl and CD formats on Friday, June 25th via Warner Records.Rarities is a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning Goo Goo Dolls' career from 1995 to 2007; a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom and cemented their footing as one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks.Pre-orders for Rarities are available now, and complete track-listing information can be found below. In celebration of the new album the band is also offering a signed print with their Rarities 2LP, and limited edition merch that includes a hat, sweatshirt, puzzle and tee-shirts. All these items can be found in their official online store.With over three decades and counting together as a group, this special release provides an incredible panoramic view of Goo Goo Dolls' alternate journey through the past. Rarities includes live cover performances such as the band's rendition of the famed INXS hit "Don't Change", acoustic versions of seminal tracks such as "Iris," "Slide," and "Name", international releases including a remix of "Long Way Down" by Grammy award winning mixer/producer/engineer Tom Lord-Alge, and even a one-minute performance of the Major League Baseball-staple "Take Me Out To The Ball Game", plus many other rare tracks from the vault.This past April, the band released a surprise extended play titled EP 21 via Warner Records. Produced by frontman John Rzeznik and recorded during the pandemic, the project features stripped-back versions of four fan-favorite tracks from the band's illustrious catalogue.The band is currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP.



