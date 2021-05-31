Dying Light 2 Stay Human Pre-Purchases Start Now





Over twenty years have passed since humanity lost Harran to the virus. Once the stronghold of mankind, that place is gone now. Though luckily enough, there is another. Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes you to The City, one of the last places where people still muddle through in an otherwise uninhabitable world. You're among the brave who face the dangers of the wild, travelling from settlement to settlement to carry news and resources. That is, until fate brings you to The City, where you may finally uncover the mysteries of your past.



The open world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human is vast, vibrant, and full of complex interactions. You can go far, but most importantly, you can go up. Verticality of The City is one of its most signature features, and we made sure it's nothing but fun to run, climb and parkour through its buildings. With multiple skills, approaches, an improved grappling hook and even a paraglider, you can create your own style and explore the world just as you see fit.



While roving through The City, remember many of its residents have their own lives and relationships. As you get caught up in difficult conflicts and battles both between factions and regular citizens, always try to consider two sides of the same coin. Your choices will shape the dynamics of the world around you, so make sure you're creating a place in which you want to live yourself. You are the agent of change, and the future of one of the last bastions of mankind rests on you.



Many encounters in Dying Light 2 Stay Human require careful thought and diplomacy, but also many won't be without direct combat. Fights in The City do get brutal, although with all the abilities, tools and arms at your disposal, you can make them either more or less so. Craft unobvious weapons, combine various skills and make use of the environment to find your preferred strategy, then adjust it to the enemies you're facing as well as your surroundings and... the part of a day.



Yes, things change when the sun sets. Whether for better or worse, it depends on how fast you can run. The infected leave their nests and go out into the streets, forcing the people of The City into dubiously secure hubs. But you are not a regular person, are you? Your superhuman strength and agility allow you to venture into the night and take on whatever lurks in the darkness. As others crowd and hide under the UV lamps, you get a chance to loot the now-empty liars full of valuable items.



And finally, co-op lovers - you'll be happy to hear that you can go through the major part of the campaign with your friends. Although some moments are only yours to experience, most of the time you'll be able to enjoy The City with pals. You might join them to see where their choices led, or show off your own achievements by hosting a game yourself.

As you can see, Dying Light 2 Stay Human offers so many options and features it's hard to do it justice in this one post. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dying Light 2 Stay Human pre-purchases launched, and you can catch some cool bonuses by getting your copy before the release - a unique " Reload " skin pack, including a whole six-piece outfit, a weapon skin, and a paraglider skin. These will make you stand out in The City as of day one!




