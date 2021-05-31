Billie Eilish Set To Release Brand New Song This Week!





Eilish announced the news to fans on Instagram (Friday, May 28), writing "New song out next week," underneath a video of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter looking away from the camera.



Her announcement caused "BILLIE IS COMING" to trend on Twitter, and is sure to have left them feeling happier than ever.



Earlier this month on May 11, Eilish released a hardback photobook and e-book about her life and career, documenting her childhood and meteoric rise to fame as a teenager in the audiobook, which is narrated by herself, with never-before-seen photographs from when she was growing up, to touring the world.

Tickets for the music star's 2022 Happier Than Ever world tour dates went on sale this week. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The pop superstar's eagerly awaited and highly anticipated second studio album, Happier Than Ever, is set to be released on July 30, and so far Eilish has released " My Future ", " Therefore I Am " and "Your Power." All three songs hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.Eilish announced the news to fans on Instagram (Friday, May 28), writing "New song out next week," underneath a video of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter looking away from the camera.Her announcement caused "BILLIE IS COMING" to trend on Twitter, and is sure to have left them feeling happier than ever.Earlier this month on May 11, Eilish released a hardback photobook and e-book about her life and career, documenting her childhood and meteoric rise to fame as a teenager in the audiobook, which is narrated by herself, with never-before-seen photographs from when she was growing up, to touring the world.Tickets for the music star's 2022 Happier Than Ever world tour dates went on sale this week.



