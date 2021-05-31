"The A List" Season 2 Trailer On Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fact and fiction intertwine as Mia, Dev, Petal, Alex and others attempt to reunite - and re-examine what really happened on Peregrine Island. Season 2 of The A List is available on Netflix June 25!



The characters are: Alex (Rosie Dwyer), Kayleigh (Savannah Baker), Brendan (Micahel Ward), Zac (Jack Kane), Harry (Benjamin Nugent), Jenna (Eleanor Bennett), Petal (Georgina Sadler), Mags (Nneka Okoye), and Dave (Cian Barry).



