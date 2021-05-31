Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies and TV 31/05/2021

"The A List" Season 2 Trailer On Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fact and fiction intertwine as Mia, Dev, Petal, Alex and others attempt to reunite - and re-examine what really happened on Peregrine Island. Season 2 of The A List is available on Netflix June 25!

The characters are: Alex (Rosie Dwyer), Kayleigh (Savannah Baker), Brendan (Micahel Ward), Zac (Jack Kane), Harry (Benjamin Nugent), Jenna (Eleanor Bennett), Petal (Georgina Sadler), Mags (Nneka Okoye), and Dave (Cian Barry).

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 208 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.






