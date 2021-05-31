Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 31/05/2021

Watch Netflix's Official Video For "Katla"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) You never really know what happens when a volcano erupts. The population of the Icelandic town Vik must face this a year after the eruption of the volcano Katla. Suddenly they are experiencing mysterious incidents that disturb the town piece.
The catastrophic eruption of subglacial volcano Katla turns a nearby community's world upside down as mysteries begin to emerge from the ice.
Katla coming June 17th.

Starring:Guðrún Eyfjörð, Íris Tanja Flygenring, Aliette Opheim
Creators:Baltasar Kormákur






Most read news of the week
George Floyd Foundation To Host A Commemorative Concert On May 30th In Houston, To Mark The One Year Anniversary
Console Yourself: Survival-Horror Cult Hit "Song Of Horror" Is Out On PlayStation Today & Xbox Very Soon
New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai
Atlanta Rap/Hip-Hop Artist - Ciinco / Launches New Release With Producer, Smoothie / Kicks Off Summer/Fall Tour
Anicee Gets On Space Invaders Records With A New Single In Collaboration With The UK Singer Rowetta
The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga And Justin Bieber
Bus Simulator 21 Highlights Co-op Improvements In New Multiplayer Trailer
The Wolfe Brothers Are "Startin' Something" With A New Duet Release Alongside Powerhouse Country Duo Locash
Maysa & AgapeSoul Shine Together On New Song "Nobody But You"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0197001 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039985179901123 secs