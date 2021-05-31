Watch Netflix's Official Video For "Katla"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) You never really know what happens when a volcano erupts. The population of the Icelandic town Vik must face this a year after the eruption of the volcano Katla. Suddenly they are experiencing mysterious incidents that disturb the town piece.

The catastrophic eruption of subglacial volcano Katla turns a nearby community's world upside down as mysteries begin to emerge from the ice.

Katla coming June 17th.



Starring:Guðrún Eyfjörð, Íris Tanja Flygenring, Aliette Opheim

Creators:Baltasar Kormákur



