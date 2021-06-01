Arrested Youth Announces New Album 'Nonfiction'





Many of us are living more isolated, cynical lives than ever before. On the third single off his upcoming album 'Nonfiction,' Arrested Youth plays the devil's advocate with his own 'Ego', suggesting that the reason he has felt so alone and cut off from new relationships is because he hasn't made peace with his own-self. Childish yet brutally honest, "Ego" touches on the struggle to find intimacy in the modern digital world.

"As we all know, these dating apps are incredibly ego-driven," Johnson explains. "A lot of the time we're selling sex, vanity, and an ego boost (whether we care to admit it or not). Very recently, something about hooking up over the internet began to feel morally wrong to me. So, I made a promise to myself to meet someone in person when the timing is right...I'm off the apps."



Arrested Youth is planning on hitting the road this fall. Stay tuned for a forthcoming announcement.



Born in New York and raised in Louisville, KY, Ian Johnson aka Arrested Youth began writing lyrics and freestyle raps at the age of 15. Now 27-years-old and based outside Hudson, NY following a brief stint in Los Angeles, Arrested Youth has over 90M streams on Spotify and Apple Music, with placements on Spotify's The New Alt, New Noise and All New Rock playlists as well as Apple Music's Apple



This year Johnson continues his musical evolution via 'Nonfiction.' The new album is a bold statement on his musicianship and songwriting, brilliantly woven with personal narrative. 'Nonfiction' follows up Arrested Youth's debut 9-track project 'FEAR' and the 'Sobville' EP, which includes the top track "The Kid I Used To Know."



'Nonfiction' LP Tracklisting:

A Message From My

Find My Own Way (feat. Mark Hoppus)

98 Degrees

Paul McCartney

Ego

7th Grade

Ryan

My Friend

Family Tree

Unfaithful

Father Tell Me

1984

Leave My Casket Open...

Parallel Lines

