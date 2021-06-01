Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 01/06/2021

Lil Baby & Lil Durk Drop "Voice Of The Heroes"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Baby and Lil Durk have shared the highly anticipated lead single "Voice Of The Heroes" from their upcoming joint project The Voice Of The Heroes due for release this Friday 6/4 via Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global Music / Motown Records / Alamo Records.
On the homonymous track Baby and Durk triumphantly swap stories of their journey towards cementing their role as the indisputable, authentic voice of the people and the responsibilities of becoming heroes to those they came up with. The release is accompanied by a new Daps directed video that follows Lil Baby and Lil Durk in the streets of Baby's hometown of Oakland City in Atlanta, intermixed with vignettes of the differing faces and generations from the neighborhood.

The Voice Of The Heroes is one of 2021's most highly anticipated albums, with two of the biggest names in the game joining forces to release what will surely be another milestone moment in a long and ever-growing list of accolades for Lil Baby and Lil Durk. Lil Baby recently added to his trophy case last week at the 2021 iHeartRadio awards, bringing home the award for Hip Hop Album Of The Year.

In addition to dropping "Voice of The Heroes" record, the two share the artwork for the upcoming joint project The Voice Of The Heroes.






Most read news of the week
George Floyd Foundation To Host A Commemorative Concert On May 30th In Houston, To Mark The One Year Anniversary
Console Yourself: Survival-Horror Cult Hit "Song Of Horror" Is Out On PlayStation Today & Xbox Very Soon
New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai
Atlanta Rap/Hip-Hop Artist - Ciinco / Launches New Release With Producer, Smoothie / Kicks Off Summer/Fall Tour
The Wolfe Brothers Are "Startin' Something" With A New Duet Release Alongside Powerhouse Country Duo Locash
The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga And Justin Bieber
Anicee Gets On Space Invaders Records With A New Single In Collaboration With The UK Singer Rowetta
Bus Simulator 21 Highlights Co-op Improvements In New Multiplayer Trailer
"Queen The Greatest": A Celebration Of 50 Of The Greatest Moments From The Queen Story So Far


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0164361 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0056369304656982 secs