New Song "Tulsa" Commemorates The 100th Anniversary Of The Black Wall Street Massacre

Instagram.com/MarkNewmanMusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Tulsa", a new track by Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman co-written with Walter Roberti in remembrance of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, (which will be marking it's infamous 100th anniversary this Memorial Day) is available now on Soundcloud.The Tulsa race massacre (known alternatively as the Tulsa race riot, the Greenwood Massacre, the Black Wall Street Massacre, the Tulsa pogrom, or the Tulsa Massacre) took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, when mobs of White residents, many of them deputized and given weapons by city officials, attacked Black residents and businesses of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It has been called "the single worst incident of racial violence in American history". The attack, carried out on the ground and from private aircraft, destroyed more than 35 square blocks of the district—at that time the wealthiest Black community in the United States, known as "Black Wall Street".More than 800 people were admitted to hospitals, and as many as 6,000 Black residents were interned in large facilities, many of them for several days. The Oklahoma Bureau of Vital Statistics officially recorded 36 dead -Wikipedia"We never learned about Tulsa in school. Racism is still alive and well. The difference is that now these terrible tragedies are recorded on cell phones and people can be held accountable." - Mark NewmanLyrics to "Tulsa":I was heading out of Big DFor the Oklahoma lineWhen I heard the news I shiveredI better make up some timeI was thinking 'bout my familyAnd those I left behindI'm racing into the sunsetAfraid of what I'll findI was riding into TulsaUsed to be my hometownBeen digging for days through all that remains'Cause they burned it to the groundI'm carefully moving through the streetswhere I played as a childI see skeletons of buildingsThe smoke is killing my eyesNow I'm heading back to Big DAs I fight back the tearsMemories of a "land of milk and honey"All but disappearedMark Newman is a well traveled and in demand professional who has played with an eclectic mix of noted musical talents including John Oates (Hall & Oates) Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds), Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Sam The Sham, Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos) and Sam Moore (Sam & Dave).A multi stringsman, he has mastered electric/acoustic/lap steel guitar as well as the mandolin and dobro. Mark's musical prowess has taken him around the world several times over; working alongside many soul, blues, and rock greats of our time.As part of several of these bands, he has shared the stage with stars such as Sting, Elvis Costello, Travis Tritt and Carla Thomas as well, and as an opening act, Mark and his band have played dates with Delbert McClinton, Les Dudek, The Doobie Brothers, Don Felder of The Eagles, David Bromberg and many others.Before "Tulsa", Mark released, "From Me To You" a cover of the Janis Ian song for her Better Times Project of 2020. His most recent album, "Empirical Truth" was the 2019 Winner of The Long Island Blues Society Best Album Category, and represented the NY area in competition at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis.Past releases include 2006's "Must Be a Pony", 2010's "Walls of Jericho", and 2015's "Brussels" - a live acoustic-driven EP.www.MarkNewman.usFacebook.com/MarkNewmanMusicTwitter.com/MarkNewmanMusicInstagram.com/MarkNewmanMusic



