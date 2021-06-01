Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 01/06/2021

Ombre Et Lumiere (Between The Darkness And The Light) Peter Conrad

PARIS, FRANCE, (Top40 Charts) Peter Conrad is a French blues songwriter and singer. Peter has been singing his own blues songs in French for many years.

He has begun a musical partnership with the guitarist and composer Norbert Miguel to produce four EPs.

Here is Peter's new record, named « Couleurs blues » including four true blues songs.

All lyrics are written by Peter while all musics are composed by Norbert Miguel.
Check out « Ombre et lumière » (Between the darkness and the light), a song that Peter wrote after the death of George Floyd, to protest against police brutal actions.

Peter has been travelling the USA many times ; he is very much concerned about what is going on over there and that's why he really wanted to take a stand.
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3x93RgkmzDkc2bVseBcczw






Most read news of the week
George Floyd Foundation To Host A Commemorative Concert On May 30th In Houston, To Mark The One Year Anniversary
Console Yourself: Survival-Horror Cult Hit "Song Of Horror" Is Out On PlayStation Today & Xbox Very Soon
New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai
Atlanta Rap/Hip-Hop Artist - Ciinco / Launches New Release With Producer, Smoothie / Kicks Off Summer/Fall Tour
The Wolfe Brothers Are "Startin' Something" With A New Duet Release Alongside Powerhouse Country Duo Locash
The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga And Justin Bieber
Anicee Gets On Space Invaders Records With A New Single In Collaboration With The UK Singer Rowetta
Bus Simulator 21 Highlights Co-op Improvements In New Multiplayer Trailer
Piranha Games Welcomes New MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Players With Top 10 Tips Video


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0168419 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0040786266326904 secs