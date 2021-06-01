Ombre Et Lumiere (Between The Darkness And The Light) Peter Conrad

PARIS, FRANCE, (Top40 Charts)
Peter Conrad is a French blues songwriter and singer. Peter
has been singing his own blues songs in French for many years.
He has begun a musical partnership with the guitarist and composer Norbert Miguel
to produce four EPs.
Here is Peter's new record, named « Couleurs blues » including four true blues songs.
All lyrics are written by Peter
while all musics are composed by Norbert Miguel.
Check out « Ombre et lumière » (Between the darkness and the light), a song that Peter
wrote after the death of George
Floyd, to protest against police brutal actions.
Peter
has been travelling the USA many times ; he is very much concerned about what is going on over there and that's why he really wanted to take a stand.
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3x93RgkmzDkc2bVseBcczw