Ombre Et Lumiere (Between The Darkness And The Light) Peter Conrad

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3x93RgkmzDkc2bVseBcczw PARIS, FRANCE, (Top40 Charts) Peter Conrad is a French blues songwriter and singer. Peter has been singing his own blues songs in French for many years.He has begun a musical partnership with the guitarist and composer Norbert Miguel to produce four EPs.Here is Peter's new record, named « Couleurs blues » including four true blues songs.All lyrics are written by Peter while all musics are composed by Norbert Miguel.Check out « Ombre et lumière » (Between the darkness and the light), a song that Peter wrote after the death of George Floyd, to protest against police brutal actions. Peter has been travelling the USA many times ; he is very much concerned about what is going on over there and that's why he really wanted to take a stand.https://open.spotify.com/artist/3x93RgkmzDkc2bVseBcczw



