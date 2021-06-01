Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Digital Life and Gaming 01/06/2021

Farmer's Fairy Tale Now Available

Farmer's Fairy Tale Now Available
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Developer and publisher upjers (https://en.upjers.com/) releases Farmer's Fairy Tale on Steam today. The game is available with a special introductory discount of 20 percent for a limited time.

In Farmer's Fairy Tale players slip into the role of a cheeky city girl who finds herself catapulted into a fairy tale world, where she experiences many exciting adventures. Throughout it all, one of her main projects is fixing up an abandoned old farm.

Countless colorful and quirky characters accompany her on her journey - from Deputy Mayor Señor Cato to the plant-wise giant Shorty. They show her the ins and outs of tilling fields and fields and how to use the extensive crafting system to manufacture a variety of handy tools and aids with the help of blueprints and recipes.

While our hero spruces up and expands her farming operations, she also spends plenty of time exploring the magical world of Farmer's Fairy Tale, where she meets new characters, completes daunting tasks and becomes part of a riveting and humorous story.

Farmer's Fairy Tale - the unique blend of farming simulation and role-playing game - is now available on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/821820/Farmers_Fairy_Tale

About upjers: upjers (en.upjers.com) proves that the dream of turning a hobby into a successful start-up isn't just a fairy tale. The company has become one of the leading developers of browser games and apps in Germany and employs over 120 people at its Bamberg headquarters. Over 130 million players worldwide have registered for an upjers game or downloaded an upjers mobile app. upjers games are also available on Steam and Amazon. The broad range of titles encompasses everything from tycoons over business simulations to action and strategy games.






Most read news of the week
George Floyd Foundation To Host A Commemorative Concert On May 30th In Houston, To Mark The One Year Anniversary
Console Yourself: Survival-Horror Cult Hit "Song Of Horror" Is Out On PlayStation Today & Xbox Very Soon
New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai
Atlanta Rap/Hip-Hop Artist - Ciinco / Launches New Release With Producer, Smoothie / Kicks Off Summer/Fall Tour
The Wolfe Brothers Are "Startin' Something" With A New Duet Release Alongside Powerhouse Country Duo Locash
The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga And Justin Bieber
Anicee Gets On Space Invaders Records With A New Single In Collaboration With The UK Singer Rowetta
Bus Simulator 21 Highlights Co-op Improvements In New Multiplayer Trailer
Piranha Games Welcomes New MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Players With Top 10 Tips Video


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0160010 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025966167449951 secs