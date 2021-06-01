"Luis Miguel - The Series" To Return For Third And Final Season





Ahead of its Season 2 finale, "Luis Miguel: La Serie" is announcing that it will get a third (and final) season on Netflix.

The musical biopic series, a production of MGM and Gato Grande Productions, a joint venture between MGM and Mexican entrepreneurs

Te vas porque yo quiero que te vayas 🎤 Pero tranquilos, el Sol regresará por tercera y última vez. #LuisMiguelLaSerie pic.twitter.com/nEJVbqAVVz - Luis Miguel La Serie (@serieluismiguel) May 31, 2021

