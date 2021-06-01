"Luis Miguel - The Series" To Return For Third And Final Season

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Netflix broke the news following the conclusion of tonight's second season finale!
Ahead of its Season 2 finale, "Luis Miguel: La Serie" is announcing that it will get a third (and final) season on Netflix.
The musical biopic series, a production of MGM and Gato Grande Productions, a joint venture between MGM and Mexican entrepreneurs Miguel
Alemán Magnani and Antonio Cue, is touted as the only officially authorized series about the fiercely private titular international Latino
sensation and multi-platinum artist.