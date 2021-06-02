Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/06/2021

Tomorrow X Together Release New Album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) K-pop's 4th generation 'It' boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) have finally released their long-awaited second studio album on May 31.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE begin's the Chaos Chapter, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's second album series, following their previous Dream Chapter series. It tells the tale of a boy who has frozen as a result of the onslaught of the world.

The unequivocal declaration of a boy's ﬁrst love takes musical form in TOMORROW X TOGETHER's new title track: "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori" (read "zero by one lovesong"). The trendy Hybrid pop rock song expresses a boy's certainty in the love he feels for 'you,' who came to him in a world of chaos. The title uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero, 'you' are my one and only.

The title track is notable for the name of its global contributors. The song is the collaborative effort between producers of HYBE's labels Slow Rabbit and "hitman" bang, American singer-songwriter and Rock Hip hop artist Mod Sun and No Love For The Middle Child as songwriters, and RM of BTS who helped pen the lyrics.

Other songs within the eight-track studio album include "Anti-Romantic," "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori," "Magic," "Ice Cream," "What if I had been that PUMA," "No Rules," "Dear Sputnik" and "Frost."

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE also includes genuine and very personal creative contributions from all five members, drawing empathy from teens all over the world through unique and individualized lyrics. "Ice Cream" was penned in part by SOOBIN, "What if I had been that PUMA" by YEONJUN, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU, "No Rules" by YEONJUN, HUENINGKAI, BEOMGYU, and TAEHYUN. TAEHYUN wrote both music and lyrics for "Dear Sputnik," while HUENINGKAI wrote lyrics and marked his ﬁrst producing credit for the same track. "Frost" saw lyrical contributions by YEONJUN.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE has recorded over 700K pre-orders, marking a new high for the young group. Evidently, TOMORROW X TOGETHER are continuing their track of successive growth with each release.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as "Tomorrow by Together," has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI. In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first US showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene,the band has been globally recognized by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards. Their latest release, minisode1 : Blue Hour, charted No. 25 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a top-seller and leader of K-pop's 4th generation.






Most read news of the week
George Floyd Foundation To Host A Commemorative Concert On May 30th In Houston, To Mark The One Year Anniversary
Console Yourself: Survival-Horror Cult Hit "Song Of Horror" Is Out On PlayStation Today & Xbox Very Soon
New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai
Atlanta Rap/Hip-Hop Artist - Ciinco / Launches New Release With Producer, Smoothie / Kicks Off Summer/Fall Tour
The Wolfe Brothers Are "Startin' Something" With A New Duet Release Alongside Powerhouse Country Duo Locash
The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga And Justin Bieber
Anicee Gets On Space Invaders Records With A New Single In Collaboration With The UK Singer Rowetta
Bus Simulator 21 Highlights Co-op Improvements In New Multiplayer Trailer
"Queen The Greatest": A Celebration Of 50 Of The Greatest Moments From The Queen Story So Far


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0152740 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0035533905029297 secs