Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 02/06/2021

"Ray" - Official Teaser - Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon & Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Some of the best directors come together to create an epic anthology as an ode to one of the greatest storytellers of all time - Satyajit Ray.
The series is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala.

Netflix describes Ray as 'four tales of love, lust, betrayal and truth tied together by the visionary writings of Satyajit Ray'.
The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others.
Ray premieres June 25th only on Netflix






Most read news of the week
George Floyd Foundation To Host A Commemorative Concert On May 30th In Houston, To Mark The One Year Anniversary
Console Yourself: Survival-Horror Cult Hit "Song Of Horror" Is Out On PlayStation Today & Xbox Very Soon
New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai
Atlanta Rap/Hip-Hop Artist - Ciinco / Launches New Release With Producer, Smoothie / Kicks Off Summer/Fall Tour
The Wolfe Brothers Are "Startin' Something" With A New Duet Release Alongside Powerhouse Country Duo Locash
The One Where China Censors Lady Gaga And Justin Bieber
Anicee Gets On Space Invaders Records With A New Single In Collaboration With The UK Singer Rowetta
Bus Simulator 21 Highlights Co-op Improvements In New Multiplayer Trailer
"Queen The Greatest": A Celebration Of 50 Of The Greatest Moments From The Queen Story So Far


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.9185560 secs // 4 () queries in 0.016014814376831 secs