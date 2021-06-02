"Ray" - Official Teaser - Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon & Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Some of the best directors come together to create an epic anthology as an ode to one of the greatest storytellers of all time - Satyajit Ray.

The series is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala.



Netflix describes Ray as 'four tales of love, lust, betrayal and truth tied together by the visionary writings of Satyajit Ray'.

The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others.

Ray premieres June 25th only on Netflix



