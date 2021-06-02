Mazatlan Jazz Festival 2021 Officially Opens Jazz Festival Season June Black Music Month





For more information, including easy payment plans visit www.mazatlanjazzfestival.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Promoters of the Mazatlán Jazz Festival (MJF) Founder, Harold Becks, Esq., and Executive Producer, Taunya Hendricks are officially opening Jazz festival season 2021 by announcing dates, location, artist lineup, and activities for this unique and amazing event! The MJF has scheduled dates for their Mexican Riviera take-over, October 8-11, 2021, at the beautiful and secluded Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, located in Mazatlán, Mexico. The Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, named the 'Top Resort in Mazatlán' by Conde Nast Traveler, offers luxury junior and master suites, upscale visitor accommodations, multiple swimming pools with swim up bars, an outdoor hot tub over-looking the ocean and a private secluded beach. The beautiful 20-acre setting is a natural habitat for wildlife, including swans, flamingos and peacocks that meander amid the 150 year old man-groves. The announcement of this fabulous event is creating a trending buzz with eager travelers and Jazz enthusiasts that this luxury vacation/Jazz festival are the get-away they've been waiting on all year!Vacationers are anticipating getting back to normalcy as pandemic restrictions are gradually being lifted. Live music, exotic experiences and wellness are at the top of traveler's lists. The MJF 3-4-day Jazz event is combining a star-studded lineup of the best of the best in smooth jazz and first-class luxury travel experiences within their event packages. They are branding this festival as 'The Most Sophisticated Jazz Experience of the Year'. Adventurers will have the option to customize their own experience, starting with the all-inclusive base Gold Package that includes, food and drinks, free roundtrip flight options, for a limited time, leaving from the San Diego/Baja area flying directly into Mazatlán via private chartered jets, on Volaris Airlines, airport transfers, tickets to nightly concerts and after parties. Adventurers will also have the option to maximize their experience by selecting a Preferred or VIP Upgrade and extending their vacation up to a full week. The MJF promoters have paid attention to the little details to increase the traveler's experience. Added to the upgrades, are luxury room and seating accommodations, an Oceanside savory lobster dinner experience, at the fabulous Mr. Lionso Restaurant and more. Nightly performances by chart-topping Smooth Jazz artists and entertainers Euge Groove, Peter White, Jackiem Joyner, Marion Meadows, Johnny Britt, DW3, Don Bell, and La Falsa Orquesta Cubana (Afro-Cuban Jazz), along with 'The Bad Lady of Comedy' Comedian, Monique Marvez.In addition to MJF's daily schedule of events and activities, renowned, Gynecologist, Dr. Gail Jackson will host a fun health and wellness 'Forever Fabulous Forum', along with Yoga Guru, Robin Downes, a master Yoga instructor celebrating her 25th year of 'Yoga Flava'. Ladies you're going to be pampered! Prepare to indulge in activities like morning stretch & strolls, water Zumba, Salsa Y Salsa (cooking and dancing), girl talk segments, ladies night and more! Your 2021 dream vacation and Jazz festival awaits!For more information, including easy payment plans visit www.mazatlanjazzfestival.com



