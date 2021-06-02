Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Debuts At No 1 On The Billboard 200 With 2021's Biggest Week And Becomes RIAA Certified Gold In Its First Week; Enters The Charts At No 1 In The UK, Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, & New Zealand





"SOUR doesn't try to be 'the next' anyone; instead, Rodrigo distills her life and her listening habits into powerful, hooky pop that hints at an even brighter future." - ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Olivia Rodrigo's highly-anticipated first full-length album, SOUR, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., and has already achieved RIAA Gold certification in its first week. SOUR also scored the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385M global steams. The stunning album from the 18-year-old multi-platinum singer/songwriter earns Rodrigo the biggest week of 2021. SOUR entered the charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand as well.In the U.K. alone, SOUR had the biggest opening week for an album so far this year with 51k chart sales and scored the biggest opening week for a debut album in two years. The LP also set a new all-time Official Chart U.K. streaming record - earning the most first week streams for a debut album. Additionally, Rodrigo is now the youngest solo artist ever to achieve the Official Chart Double - with SOUR and "good 4 u" both claiming this week's No. 1.Last week, Rodrigo secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "good 4 u," the third single from SOUR, which garnered 108 million global audio streams and 43 million global video streams in its first week. SOUR - entirely co-written by Rodrigo - also made history as the first debut album to include two songs that have entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 - the first being Rodrigo's monumental, record-breaking debut single, "drivers license." With these two singles and "deja vu," Rodrigo now has three titles on the Top 40 chart - a first for a brand-new, first-time charting artist in the 20-year MB archive system. These singles also produced the three biggest weeks for U.S. audio song streams this year.On January 8, 2021, the arrival of Rodrigo's record-breaking, triple-platinum debut single, "drivers license," revealed the tremendous power of her raw self-expression—and ultimately cemented her status as the most promising young artist to emerge this year. The song premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding the top spot for eight consecutive weeks and becoming the first in 2021 to hit one billion total global streams and be RIAA certified at Gold, Platinum, double and triple-Platinum. On April 1, 2021, Rodrigo made music industry history again with the release of her follow-up single, "deja vu" - becoming the first artist to debut her first two proper singles in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.Critical Acclaim for SOUR:"Olivia Rodrigo Is a Revelatory New Pop Voice on SOUR." - ROLLING STONE"…excellent debut album…" - THE NEW YORK TIMES"…SOUR stakes its claim as the pop album of the year so far." - BILLBOARD"…the most self-aware pop record in recent memory." - THE LOS ANGELES TIMES"…SOUR Is One Sweet Entrée Into a Lifetime of Music-Making." - VARIETY"…exquisitely detailed, deeply felt…" - NPR"…impassioned, sassy and highly satisfying…" - SPIN"Any fears that Rodrigo was destined to be a one-hit-wonder have been firmly put to rest." - Top40-Charts.com"SOUR doesn't try to be 'the next' anyone; instead, Rodrigo distills her life and her listening habits into powerful, hooky pop that hints at an even brighter future." - ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY.



