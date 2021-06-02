Samia Announces New EP 'Scout'





A sentimental, shoegaze-tinged torch song, "Show Up" declares its loyalty to the people she cares about most. Samia's rounded, warm voice fills the space created by the production, her presence a friend in the midst of hardship. The video depicts her alone on a stage, pouring her heart out as visuals of her friends and adventures project over her and the platform. It's an ode to those closest to us, a reminder of the intimacy that was prevented in the previous year.



Scout, too, rises anew a little older, stronger, and wiser than before. Comforting and confident, the EP even closes with a pledge from Samia and featured guest Jelani Aryeh: "If you wait around a while I'll make you fall for me / I promise" in their heartfelt cover of "

"It feels like a part two - it's The Baby's slightly older sister letting her know that everything is gonna be alright," says Samia.



Earlier this year, Samia shared The Baby Reimagined, a collection of remixes and covers featuring Bartees Strange, Anjimile, Field Medic, The Districts, Palehound, Christian Lee Hutson and many more. As shows slowly return, she'll finally be able to bring these tracks on the road this fall, both as a supporting act for



# w/Savannah Conley. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Samia announces a brand new EP, Scout, scheduled for digital release on July 23rd & 12" & CD release on August 13th via Grand Jury. Alongside the announcement comes lead single and video "Show Up," directed by Joey Brodnax. Described as a sibling to her debut, The Baby (2020), the EP comes just ahead of Fall Tour Dates, both with Sylvan Esso as well as her own headlining performances which are already starting to sell out.

Scout, too, rises anew a little older, stronger, and wiser than before. Comforting and confident, the EP even closes with a pledge from Samia and featured guest Jelani Aryeh: "If you wait around a while I'll make you fall for me / I promise" in their heartfelt cover of " The Promise " originally by When In Rome.

"It feels like a part two - it's The Baby's slightly older sister letting her know that everything is gonna be alright," says Samia.

Earlier this year, Samia shared The Baby Reimagined, a collection of remixes and covers featuring Bartees Strange, Anjimile, Field Medic, The Districts, Palehound, Christian Lee Hutson and many more. As shows slowly return, she'll finally be able to bring these tracks on the road this fall, both as a supporting act for Sylvan Esso and as a headliner herself.

Fall 2021 Tour Dates:
9/6 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield *
9/7 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Amphitheater *
9/9 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley 
9/10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre *
9/11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA *
9/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center *
9/14 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom *
9/16 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom *
9/17 - Austin, TX - The Moody Amphitheater *
9/18 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom *
9/19 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *
9/21 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theatre *
9/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *
9/24 - Chicago, IL - Schubas # SOLD OUT
9/25 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line #
9/26 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar #
9/28 - Indianapolis, IN - Hifi #
9/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #
10/1 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall # SOLD OUT
10/2 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom # SOLD OUT
10/4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe #
10/5 - Washington DC - Songbyrd # SOLD OUT
10/7 - Columbus, OH - The Basement #
10/8 - Nashville, TN - The Basement # SOLD OUT
* w/Sylvan Esso
# w/Savannah Conley.




