"No Demo Reno" Starring Social Media Creator Jenn Todryk Delivers Strong First Season Ratings On Thursday Nights For HGTV





Since it premiered on March 25, No Demo Reno has ranked as a top 5 cable premiere on Thursdays in the 8-9 p.m. timeslot among W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, upscale M25-54, P2+ and households. Across year-to-date, the series also ranks as the #4 new unscripted series across cable among W25-54.



"Jenn is so much fun to watch and her ability to keep it real when it comes to balancing work and family is a big part of her appeal and why her transition to television star worked out so well," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "It's great to see No Demo Reno's ratings performance and we're excited about the many possibilities for this series."



On HGTV's digital platforms, videos promoting No Demo Reno since its March 25 series premiere have generated more than 2.9 million views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. And, the series premiere has been the #4 most-watched episode on HGTV GO since No Demo Reno premiered on March 25.



In No Demo Reno, Jenn - whose popular Instagram account @theramblingredhead boasts more than 840K followers who love her hilarious and extremely relatable take on motherhood, as well as her savvy advice on home design, fashion and beauty - tears down the notion that major demolition is always necessary to create whole-home transformations. She combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area - often without removing walls or tackling large-scale demo.

Fans can catch up on the full first season of No Demo Reno now on discovery+.



HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 84 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME(TM) consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.



Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York [June 1, 2021] The first season of HGTV's breakout series No Demo Reno, starring designer and social media creator Jenn Todryk, who transforms homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, delivered a 0.60 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The rating was a double-digit increase of 36 percent over year-ago levels in the 8-9 p.m. timeslot. Among W25-54, No Demo Reno garnered a 0.81 L3 rating, up 38 percent over year-ago levels. Attracting more than 22 million total viewers, the season also performed well among upscale audiences, delivering a 0.71 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 0.97 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. In addition, it garnered a 0.71 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.42 L3 household rating.Since it premiered on March 25, No Demo Reno has ranked as a top 5 cable premiere on Thursdays in the 8-9 p.m. timeslot among W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, upscale M25-54, P2+ and households. Across year-to-date, the series also ranks as the #4 new unscripted series across cable among W25-54."Jenn is so much fun to watch and her ability to keep it real when it comes to balancing work and family is a big part of her appeal and why her transition to television star worked out so well," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "It's great to see No Demo Reno's ratings performance and we're excited about the many possibilities for this series."On HGTV's digital platforms, videos promoting No Demo Reno since its March 25 series premiere have generated more than 2.9 million views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. And, the series premiere has been the #4 most-watched episode on HGTV GO since No Demo Reno premiered on March 25.In No Demo Reno, Jenn - whose popular Instagram account @theramblingredhead boasts more than 840K followers who love her hilarious and extremely relatable take on motherhood, as well as her savvy advice on home design, fashion and beauty - tears down the notion that major demolition is always necessary to create whole-home transformations. She combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area - often without removing walls or tackling large-scale demo.Fans can catch up on the full first season of No Demo Reno now on discovery+.HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 84 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME(TM) consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.



