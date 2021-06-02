Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies and TV 02/06/2021

"Mary J. Blige's My Life" - Official Trailer - Prime Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In Vanessa Roth's documentary Mary J. Blige's My Life, the singer, producer and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her to international stardom.
Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP "My Life." She celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time.

In 1994, Mary J. Blige gave us the ultimate vibe with her sophomore My Life LP, featuring classics such as "I'm Goin' Down," "You Gotta Believe" and "Be Happy."
Fast forward 25 years later, we get to take a peek into the icon's life ourselves with her documentary Mary J. Blige's My Life. As Blige's second album gave a raw story of abuse, mental health, and addiction - and later earned triple platinum status, won the Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Album, and received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.






