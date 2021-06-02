"The Gift" Season 3 - Trailer - Netflix



The series is written by Jason

Seeking to reach her daughter Aden, Atiye faces a wrenching dilemma as dark forces attempt to harness Aden's cosmic powers to bring about destruction.



Season 1 released in December 2019 and Season 2 released in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Gift (Turkish: Atiye) is a Turkish psychological thriller series based on a book titled Dünyanın Uyanışı by Şengül Boybaş.The series is written by Jason George and Nuran Evan Sit.Seeking to reach her daughter Aden, Atiye faces a wrenching dilemma as dark forces attempt to harness Aden's cosmic powers to bring about destruction.Season 1 released in December 2019 and Season 2 released in September 2020. Now fans are eagerly anticipating the release of season 3 which picks up 8 years after the events of season 2!



