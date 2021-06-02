Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New Theme Leaked!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As Chapter 2 Season 6: Primal reaches its end, here's a brief rundown of tasks to complete before Chapter 2 Season 7 starts on June 8, 2021. There are many factors of the game worth considering which includes skins, weapons, map alterations and plenty more as the successful battle royale series progresses.

In Season 6, we saw a "Primal" theme added to the game following from the Hunters season during the fifth edition of Chapter 2.

New animals and skins such as Lara Croft, Agent Jones and The Foundation were introduced to the game and collaborated together to stop the Zero Point collapse.

Also, Paris Saint-Germain football star Neymar was added as part of the Season 6 battle pass - with a number of different skin combinations and other content additions.



But with Season 7 on the horizon, the gaming community have begun to speculate what will be coming next, with notorious leakers and data mines on social media getting to work to reveal this information early.

So what will Season 7 hold in Fortnite? Well, no official confirmation has been provided by Epic Games at this time, but we have discovered some details that have been leaked online.

According to FNAssist on Twitter, they spotted that posters regarding Aliens on Earth have been spotted around the world, following the addition of Update 16.50 that was recently added to the game.

They added that the Crops at Colossal Crops have now disappeared, which means that this could a hint that the Season 7 launch could be at the front of Epic Games' minds. Compare Collections and Legacies with your friends to see if there are any entries or achievements you still want to gather up before Tuesday, June 8, when Chapter 2 Season 7 arrives!



