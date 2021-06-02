Mia Grace Releases New Catchy Sensual, Rhythmic Love Song "Sleep"





music.amazon.com/artists/B07B9HN3W6/mia-grace?tab=CATALOG&ref=dm_wcp_artist_link_ad New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mia Grace's third single" Sleep ", commences with a lush rhythmic intro that sets the tone for the main vocal line. Clean and emotive, Grace's vocals seamlessly synchronize with the smooth vibe of the instrumental. The subtle layering of harmonies add depth and a creative flare to the overall sound. The rhythmic beat, melodic guitar progression and foundational bass line, provide the perfect platform for Mia's expressive ethereal vocal performance. The diverse, dynamic percussion ensures this single is engaging from start to finish. Grace's alluring outro starts off sensual and vulnerable ending abruptly on a question mark. By the time 'Sleep' draws to a close, you'll find yourself humming along with the catchy hook and in need of hitting that repeat button for another listen.Mia Grace (born on January 16th, 1998 in Manhasset, New York) is a pop, r&b singer-songwriter originating from New York, New Jersey. Daughter of world-renowned artist Prince Be of P.M Dawn and music industry mogul Mary Serra. Her story-driven, metaphorical lyricism creates something fresh and original. Inspired by the likes of her father, Aaliyah, Rihanna, and Minnie Riperton. Mia Grace seeks to create music that will connect people around the world. The talented musician wants to push the envelope with her sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style.Mia started writing and recording professionally at thirteen. The young talented artist is currently enrolled in the Berklee College of Music and is using the time to really hone in on her sound and master her current projects. Grace is studying every aspect of the music industry, with the aim of making a big impact in the industry.www.themiagrace.comwww.instagram.com/themiagracewww.twitter.com/TheMiaGracewww.youtube.com/miagracewww.facebook.com/TheMiaGraceopen.spotify.com/artist/3sQqNOqJbcGWXJz9UUnFm0music.apple.com/us/artist/mia-grace/1528957660listen.tidal.com/artist/21977752music.amazon.com/artists/B07B9HN3W6/mia-grace?tab=CATALOG&ref=dm_wcp_artist_link_ad



