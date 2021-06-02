Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 02/06/2021

Miley Cyrus To Headline Resorts World Las Vegas Grand Opening Celebration At Ayu Dayclub On July 4

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Resorts World Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Strip's new 3,500-room resort opening June 24, announced it will host its grand opening celebration on July 4 at 9 p.m. at Ayu Dayclub with a can't-miss live performance by Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus's headlining show will be broadcast on the resort's 100,000-square-foot LED Screen - one of the largest exterior LED displays in the U.S. - for Las Vegas Boulevard onlookers and partygoers to join in on the action. The live show will take place at Ayu Dayclub, Las Vegas's newest nightlife destination from Zouk Group, Singapore's leading nightlife and lifestyle brand, and conclude with a spectacular Fourth of July firework show.

Zouk Group previously announced its unprecedented entertainment roster and lineup of additional performances available throughout grand opening weekend beginning on July 1. For ticket and event information, visit zoukgrouplv.com/events. For updates, follow Zouk Group Las Vegas on Instagram or Twitter.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential artists in pop culture with about 130 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S. In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In 2015 she released her free, 23-track surprise experimental album, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, co-produced by Wayne Coyne and other Flaming Lips members. Her sixth album, Younger Now, which was released in 2017, exceeded 2.2 billion streams worldwide.






