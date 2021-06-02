Mighloe Releases Desperate Times EP With Stunning Live Performance Visual For 'Cruel'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging Canadian singer-songwriter Mighloe releases her Desperate Times EP entirely produced by Dean Vision and LateNightDrive. The project arrives accompanied by a beautiful visual for the focus single, 'Cruel'. Throughout this record, we are gifted with Mighloe's unique ability to transport us inwards and paint vivid stories using powerful lyrics that double as brush strokes of emotion. Possessing an impressive range, Mighloe's EP speaks to how both sorrow and triumph make up our existence.



When speaking on her inspiration behind 'Cruel' she tells us: "Cruel is my empowerment. It is a reminder of who I once was; Broken. And of the strength it took to put myself back together. The resilience. I am better now. I am free. I am powerful. Your cruelness will never again take a toll on me." - Mighloe



Mighloe is a Toronto based singer & songwriter. A graduate of The Remix Project, and SOCAN incubator, the burgeoning artist has been featured on multiple popular R&B platforms such as R&B Radar, and EscapeTracks. Despite the lockdown in 2020, Mighloe's magnetic live show led her to be commissioned to perform online for Flare Magazine's Lilith Flare concert series, as well as streamed shows for Greater Toronto Area arts platforms Artscape TO, The Remix Project and Brampton's The Rose Theatre. A dreamy and soulful recording artist, Mighloe's vocals have the ability to soothe or cut to the bone depending on what the song calls for. A polymath who is actively involved across various forms of creative expression, Mighloe is a special talent that is proving herself one to watch as she begins to emerge on the world stage. A proud black woman and a voice from the Pride community, Mighloe continues to make strides proving herself as an artist on the rise. Her new project, entitled Desperate Times, will mark her 3rd independent EP release - the first that will be licensed and supported by Toronto based record label Public Records Inc.

