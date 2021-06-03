LA Based Electro-Pop Duo Valencia Are Back With The New Single 'So Sober'





Working with producer Alex



Speaking on the new single the pair said: "This song is for anyone who's ever been going through it. 'So Sober' is about working through the hardship; coming back from the low points in life (losing a job, or a terrible breakup) and when you're trying to drown it all out, you find someone or something that makes you want to keep going."



Having garnered across Apple New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA based electro-pop duo Valencia (California's Jadeyn Madsen and London's Lou Courts) are back with the new single 'So Sober'. Renowned for their emotional candour and vivid storytelling, the California based pair are back with more new material following a flurry of releases throughout 2020 which have seen them truly establish themselves on an international level with over a million streams across streaming platforms.Working with producer Alex Angelo (toured with Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, Austin Mahone & Jake Miller), 'So Sober' brings together the pairs pinpoint twin vocals over a mix of soft piano and dappled electronics and strings to create a stylistic, melancholic soundscape akin to Oh Wonder, before breaking out into a four to the floor dance beat.Speaking on the new single the pair said: "This song is for anyone who's ever been going through it. 'So Sober' is about working through the hardship; coming back from the low points in life (losing a job, or a terrible breakup) and when you're trying to drown it all out, you find someone or something that makes you want to keep going."Having garnered across Apple Music editorial playlists and Spotify playlists alongside press acclaim from the likes of Clash, Notion, and V Magazine, Valencia already have more releases in the works pair and big plans for the coming months!



