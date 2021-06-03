Lyte Partners With Jackson Browne Using Priority Reservation Technology For To-Be-Announced 2021 + 2022 Headlining Tours





With Priority Reservation, Browne fans choose from a variety of options, including the market and number of tickets they are interested in, and make a reservation using a credit card. When tickets that match their reservation criteria become available, these fans are among the first to be given access to tickets through a private onsale. To make a Priority Reservation for Jackson Browne, visit jacksonbrowne.lyte.com/accountV2/jacksonbrowne



Lyte's Priority Reservation technology transforms the typical ticket buying process by offering Browne's fans access to shows with unprecedented flexibility. If they're unable to attend the show, Lyte offers them the option to return their tickets for cash and another fan is able to attend. Fans can also transfer, change or modify their reservation at any time without losing their place in line. Additionally, as shows sell out, fans can sign up through Priority Reservation for the wait list, and can be matched with additional tickets if they are made available.



"All of us here at Lyte are proud and grateful to be a part of this journey and to help deepen the connection between



Concert-goers have long been forced into inconveniently timed on-sales just to compete with other fans, automated ticket-buying bots, and professional scalpers - only to find the tickets they want are no longer available. Though the first concert tickets were sold online a generation ago, there has been no ticketing e-commerce experience tailored to the unique needs of fans. Lyte is the solution.



Browne joins other early adopters of Priority Reservation, joining Joshua Radin, JORDY, and first-ever tour based on the #1 selling kids toys of the last four Holiday seasons, L.O.L. Surprise! Live. To get started, visit lyte.com/events or keep an eye out for announcements from your favorite artist.



Lyte's irresistibility is undeniable and continues to prove that their technology is "vital" (Rolling Stone) to the concert industry re-opening. Most recently, Lyte announced new partnerships with premier festivals across the globe, including Pitchfork



Other major developments include their first agency partnership with The Mint Talent Group (a 30+ artist partnership for touring in 2021), the supercharging and expansion of its executive team, their first international partnerships in Australia and New Zealand, and an impressive $38 million in Series B funding.



Lyte is a reservations technology platform that has reimagined event ticketing for artists, venues and fans. In an industry where the standard is "no refunds," and concert-goers have to compete with robots and brokers for the tickets they want, Lyte's mission is to fill every seat with real tickets at fair prices and make the entire experience delightful and simple.



Lyte's technology has delivered millions of dollars in savings by enabling fans to reserve, return and exchange tickets through its proprietary risk-free reservations system. Top live entertainment brands are now leveraging Lyte's technology to confront the uncertainty created by the pandemic. As featured in Rolling Stone and Billboard, Lyte's industry-friendly solutions have been utilized by over 300 major events, festivals and artists including Coachella, Newport Folk Festival and tours with the likes of



Website: lyte.com

Twitter: twitter.com/lyteup

Instagram: instagram.com/lyte

Facebook: facebook.com/lyteup

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/lyte New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lyte - the reservations technology platform reimagining ecommerce for artists, fans and live events - has partnered with Jackson Browne for his upcoming headlining tours. Powered by Lyte's Priority Reservation, fans can sign up now to reserve a spot to purchase tickets to Browne's new tour dates in 2021 and 2022 that will be announced soon. The tour will support his new album, Downhill From Everywhere, available worldwide on July 23 via Inside Recordings.With Priority Reservation, Browne fans choose from a variety of options, including the market and number of tickets they are interested in, and make a reservation using a credit card. When tickets that match their reservation criteria become available, these fans are among the first to be given access to tickets through a private onsale. To make a Priority Reservation for Jackson Browne, visit jacksonbrowne.lyte.com/accountV2/jacksonbrowneLyte's Priority Reservation technology transforms the typical ticket buying process by offering Browne's fans access to shows with unprecedented flexibility. If they're unable to attend the show, Lyte offers them the option to return their tickets for cash and another fan is able to attend. Fans can also transfer, change or modify their reservation at any time without losing their place in line. Additionally, as shows sell out, fans can sign up through Priority Reservation for the wait list, and can be matched with additional tickets if they are made available."All of us here at Lyte are proud and grateful to be a part of this journey and to help deepen the connection between Jackson Browne and his dedicated fans," says Lawrence Peryer, Lyte's Chief Strategy Officer.Concert-goers have long been forced into inconveniently timed on-sales just to compete with other fans, automated ticket-buying bots, and professional scalpers - only to find the tickets they want are no longer available. Though the first concert tickets were sold online a generation ago, there has been no ticketing e-commerce experience tailored to the unique needs of fans. Lyte is the solution.Browne joins other early adopters of Priority Reservation, joining Joshua Radin, JORDY, and first-ever tour based on the #1 selling kids toys of the last four Holiday seasons, L.O.L. Surprise! Live. To get started, visit lyte.com/events or keep an eye out for announcements from your favorite artist.Lyte's irresistibility is undeniable and continues to prove that their technology is "vital" (Rolling Stone) to the concert industry re-opening. Most recently, Lyte announced new partnerships with premier festivals across the globe, including Pitchfork Music Festival, Under The Big Sky Newport Folk Festival, Night in the Country, and Baja Beach Fest as well as popular EDM festivals Bass Canyon, RETROSPEKT Miami, North Coast Music Festival and Lost Lands. This news follows Lyte's partnership with Life Is Beautiful to host reservations for single-day tickets to the three-day festival in Las Vegas (Sept. 17-Sept. 19), in order to confront the active secondary market.Other major developments include their first agency partnership with The Mint Talent Group (a 30+ artist partnership for touring in 2021), the supercharging and expansion of its executive team, their first international partnerships in Australia and New Zealand, and an impressive $38 million in Series B funding.Lyte is a reservations technology platform that has reimagined event ticketing for artists, venues and fans. In an industry where the standard is "no refunds," and concert-goers have to compete with robots and brokers for the tickets they want, Lyte's mission is to fill every seat with real tickets at fair prices and make the entire experience delightful and simple.Lyte's technology has delivered millions of dollars in savings by enabling fans to reserve, return and exchange tickets through its proprietary risk-free reservations system. Top live entertainment brands are now leveraging Lyte's technology to confront the uncertainty created by the pandemic. As featured in Rolling Stone and Billboard, Lyte's industry-friendly solutions have been utilized by over 300 major events, festivals and artists including Coachella, Newport Folk Festival and tours with the likes of Mumford & Sons and Wilco.Website: lyte.comTwitter: twitter.com/lyteupInstagram: instagram.com/lyteFacebook: facebook.com/lyteupLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/lyte



