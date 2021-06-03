Genesis Owusu Shares Trippy New Video For 'Same Thing'





"When the band and I were creating Smiling With No Teeth, we essentially made 60 hours of music for the album in 6 days," notes Owusu. "'Same Thing' was one of the tracks born from the seemingly limitless SWNT sessions. The track is still in the realm of the album's themes of mental health (more specifically, the crazy s the mind makes up), so the video follows suit with a psychedelic barrage of both colourful and claustrophobic imagery."



Smiling With No Teeth landed this March to critical acclaim including praise from NPR Music, i-D, The Guardian, Paste Magazine, Hypebeast and many more. On the album, Owusu presents a soul-bearing narrative and full-length release that is impossible to ignore. It intuitively picks apart and reassembles themes of mental health, resilience and race, to become a culmination of ideas and defining chapter in Owusu's acclaimed discography, that begs for listening over and over.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu released his long-awaited debut album, Smiling With No Teeth, earlier this year to universal acclaim. Today, he is back with a scintillating new single "Same Thing" and a brilliantly off-the-wall trippy video directed by Byron Spencer, with the rapidly ascending star as we've never seen him before. It is the perfect visual accompaniment to the addictive future-funk of the track, Owusu's magnetic delivery once again showcasing why he is every inch the future icon. He is also set to bring his dynamic live show to the U.S. in early 2022, with tickets available now."When the band and I were creating Smiling With No Teeth, we essentially made 60 hours of music for the album in 6 days," notes Owusu. "'Same Thing' was one of the tracks born from the seemingly limitless SWNT sessions. The track is still in the realm of the album's themes of mental health (more specifically, the crazy s the mind makes up), so the video follows suit with a psychedelic barrage of both colourful and claustrophobic imagery."Smiling With No Teeth landed this March to critical acclaim including praise from NPR Music, i-D, The Guardian, Paste Magazine, Hypebeast and many more. On the album, Owusu presents a soul-bearing narrative and full-length release that is impossible to ignore. It intuitively picks apart and reassembles themes of mental health, resilience and race, to become a culmination of ideas and defining chapter in Owusu's acclaimed discography, that begs for listening over and over. Genesis also recently gifted audiences an in-depth look behind the LP within his Beat x Beat episode, made in collaboration with Beats by Dre. He takes the audience on his journey throughout Smiling With No Teeth, sharing an intimate account of how the record came to life. Featuring cameos from The Black Dog Band, including Kirin J Callinan, Touch Sensitive, Julian Sudek and his manager, producer and OURNESS label co-founder, Andrew Klippel, fans old and new come to learn about the artists complex identity and the implicit themes that have informed his most honest and expressive body of work to date.



