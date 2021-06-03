William Ryan Key Launches Twitch Partnership





Now, he's ready to take another right turn... this time to enhance the way that he releases new music while keeping a close personal interaction with his fans.



Key is streaming exclusively on Twitch for a revolutionary way to present new music, interact with fans and revisit old standards. "I am beyond excited about this partnership with Twitch," he explains. "The last year has been such a challenge for so many musicians, and I myself have been searching for what my next opportunity might be for quite some time. I am honored that Twitch has considered me to be a part of their push to expand the music side of the platform. I think this is just the beginning of a long creative relationship that fans can be really happy about."



Working within Twitch's worldwide community of millions to create and build a virtual environment with his fans new and old, Key will be utilizing the global interactive livestreaming service to create an evolving and ever-changing music-based environment where he can unveil new music, refashion fan favorites and important songs from their catalog, and interact and communicate directly with his viewers.

"Every week I will be streaming live from my home studio," he explains. "I'm currently working on multiple new projects, and I'm looking forward to giving fans a window into my creative process like never before."



Fans will have a chance to interact directly with Ryan each day as he crafts new music on the stream. Fans will also get to watch Ryan write and record new original music of his own, as well as a special collection of reimagined New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When Yellowcard broke up in March 2017, William Ryan Key not only took his final bow as frontman of that much-adored band, but he also took a step away from the spotlight to rediscover himself and his passions. Taking a sharp right turn from the pop punk that fueled his youth, he followed his heart and soon re-emerged as a different kind of artist with a handful of critically-acclaimed, introspective EPs that led AltWire to praise him as "an exceptionally honest songwriter with a far greater sense of self-confidence."Now, he's ready to take another right turn... this time to enhance the way that he releases new music while keeping a close personal interaction with his fans.Key is streaming exclusively on Twitch for a revolutionary way to present new music, interact with fans and revisit old standards. "I am beyond excited about this partnership with Twitch," he explains. "The last year has been such a challenge for so many musicians, and I myself have been searching for what my next opportunity might be for quite some time. I am honored that Twitch has considered me to be a part of their push to expand the music side of the platform. I think this is just the beginning of a long creative relationship that fans can be really happy about."Working within Twitch's worldwide community of millions to create and build a virtual environment with his fans new and old, Key will be utilizing the global interactive livestreaming service to create an evolving and ever-changing music-based environment where he can unveil new music, refashion fan favorites and important songs from their catalog, and interact and communicate directly with his viewers."Every week I will be streaming live from my home studio," he explains. "I'm currently working on multiple new projects, and I'm looking forward to giving fans a window into my creative process like never before."Fans will have a chance to interact directly with Ryan each day as he crafts new music on the stream. Fans will also get to watch Ryan write and record new original music of his own, as well as a special collection of reimagined Yellowcard songs to be released in 2022.



