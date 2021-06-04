Dillon Carmichael & Jon Pardi Raise A Toast To Crazy Exes In "Hot Beer" Music Video





Carmichael's 'Hot Beer' EP is out now, and he'll release a full LP later this year. Visit dilloncarmichaelmusic.com for more information. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dillon Carmichael delivers belly laughs and classic country storytelling in his "Hot Beer" music video featuring a cameo from producer, Jon Pardi. Directed by Jim Wright (Vince Gill, Sheryl Crow, Luke Bryan), the "Hot Beer" video finds Carmichael, guitar in-hand, rattling off a list of things he'd rather do than get back with an ex while she throws dishes, sets his shirts on fire and gives him a reason.The video ends with hilarious banter between Carmichael and Pardi and a toast to all the bat-shit crazy exes out there.Watch the "Hot Beer" music video, here: youtube.com/watch?v=VCvCAP_PBr4"I immediately knew 'Hot Beer' was special," says Carmichael. "I saw that title and thought, 'Man, I haven't heard that one yet!' By the end of the first chorus, I knew it was the song for me. I'd rather drink a hot beer than not have this song under my belt.""Hot Beer" was written by Ashley Gorley ("What's Your Country Song," "Dirt on My Boots"), HARDY ("God's Country," " One Beer "), Hunter Phelps ("I Don't Know About You," "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.") and Ben Johnson ("One of Them Girls"), and salutes the 90s country era with traditional twang and contemporary humor.Billboard called it a "12-ounce can of sarcastic, commercial potential," and it's climbing country radio and has already surpassed 3 million streams across platforms. It can be found on Spotify's Country Rocks, Apple Music's Country Risers, Happy Hour, Better Off and Country Caffeine, Amazon's My Soundtrack, and Pandora's Backroads, Country BBQ and Field Party.Carmichael's 'Hot Beer' EP is out now, and he'll release a full LP later this year. Visit dilloncarmichaelmusic.com for more information.



