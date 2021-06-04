Willie Jones Delivers "Rusing" (Rolling Stone) Swamp-Stamped Performance Of "Down By The Riverside" On Jimmy Kimmel Live!









Additionally, Jones is a part of Apple Music's support of the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Willie Jones showcased his deep-south roots with a "rousing" (Rolling Stone) performance of his latest single "Down by the Riverside" during his second late night TV appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, Wed., Jun. 2nd. Jones performed from an ambient nighttime scenery at a Louisiana swamp near his hometown of Shreveport. Watch the full performance, below:Jones' "angelic charisma" (Billboard) takes center stage on the "summer-ready country-trap heater" (CMT), which was named a Hot Summer Song of 2021 by Taste of Country. The track follows his 'Right Now' debut album and breakout " American Dream " single. It's his first new music since signing with Sony Music Nashville in partnership with The Penthouse. Jones will release new music later this year. In the meantime, visit williejonesmusic.com.Additionally, Jones is a part of Apple Music's support of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and Black Music Month alongside Valerie June. Jones as June are a part of the Music Legacy Series of virtual studios moderated by Rissi Palmer and NMAAM storytellers.



