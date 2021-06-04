GTA 6 May Use Bitcoin As In-Game Currency!





Other rumors and speculation suggest GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, but it'll likely be a while before Rockstar confirms key details like location. The developer tends to play its hand close to its chest and is very methodical with its marketing, which is why no GTA 6 news will likely be at E3 2021, but news about GTA 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports seems much more likely. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) According to the latest rumors, Grand Theft Auto VI will feature fictional cryptocurrency in-game. Rockstar Games is known for satirizing American culture in its games, so it would be no surprise if the developer took aim at one of the biggest big crazes in the world of economics in GTA 6. Whether or not crypto will be booming or on everyone's tongues whenever Rockstar finally decides to release the game is another question altogether, though.Rumors suggest GTA 6 could release in 2023 at the earliest, which aligns well with the time it took to make Red Dead Redemption 2 post-Grand Theft Auto V. Given it's been almost a decade since the last entry in Rockstar's acclaimed crime sandbox series, impatient fans have clamored for any drop of information that the studio may put out. That said, Rockstar isn't really budging, so there's little else to go on but rumors and speculation.Reputable gaming leaker Tom Henderson stated on Twitter that he "heard recently" that GTA 6 will feature cryptocurrency. Players will reportedly be able to earn "bitcoin instead of cash" in missions from some characters that seek to transfer large and untraceable amounts of money, and Henderson also claims it can be traded on the stock market. Of course, since Rockstar doesn't use real brands or companies in Grand Theft Auto, the currency in question will likely be a parody of Bitcoin and/or other popular cryptocurrencies, like Dogecoin. Of course, fake GTA 6 rumors abound these days, so this information can be taken lightly for now even though it's from a trustworthy source.Grand Theft Auto 6 undeniably has a lot of pressure on its shoulders. Not only does it need to follow up one of the biggest entertainment products of all-time, but it has to match the bar of quality set by sister game Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar upping its ambitions by iterating on GTA 5's stock market with cryptocurrency could pan out to be one of many ways it enhances the world and gameplay of GTA 6.Other rumors and speculation suggest GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, but it'll likely be a while before Rockstar confirms key details like location. The developer tends to play its hand close to its chest and is very methodical with its marketing, which is why no GTA 6 news will likely be at E3 2021, but news about GTA 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports seems much more likely.



