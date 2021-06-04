NEEDTOBREATHE Release Brand New Single 'What I'm Here For'





Meanwhile, Out of Body debuted in the top 5 across three Billboard charts, and received critical acclaim from Billboard, Spin, Southern Living, American Songwriter, Taste of Country, and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have released 'What I'm Here For', the opening track off their forthcoming studio album Into The Mystery. Into The Mystery is due for release on July 30th via Elektra Records and is available for pre-order now. Limited edition merch offerings are available exclusively through NEEDTOBREATHE's online store.'What I'm Here For' follows the recent release of Into The Mystery's current single 'I Wanna Remember' featuring seven-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood. Underwood also appears alongside NEEDTOBREATHE in the track's official music video, which exclusively world premiered on CMT, MTV, and ViacomCBS' Times Square billboard. Next week, NEEDTOBREATHE and Carrie Underwood will deliver the song's television debut performance at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, airing on Wednesday, June 9th at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT in the USA.Into The Mystery was announced last month alongside the release of the album's lead single and title track. The album's early songs have received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People, American Songwriter, and more. NEEDTOBREATHE also just unveiled the album's full tracklisting, which features additional collaborations with Jon Foreman of Switchfoot and Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen.To celebrate the release, NEEDTOBREATHE will embark on a huge 38-date USA arena tour in the autumn, kicking off in early September and taking them right through to the end of October.Just as their critically acclaimed 2020 album Out of Body impacted audiences, NEEDTOBREATHE capitalized on a rush of inspiration and rode the wave of creativity. Without telling a soul, the band decamped to a historic house-turned-recording studio in Columbia, TN to begin working on new music.Over the course of three weeks, they resided under one roof, laughed during meals, explored their surroundings, and recorded together with co-producer and engineer Konrad Snyder and special guests. Out of this de facto creative hub and "extended summer camp," they handcrafted an album reflective of the moment, yet independent of all expectations - even their own. For as intimate as the story may seem, they filmed every minute of it for an upcoming documentary entitled, Into The Mystery.The past twelve months represent one of the most prolific periods in the band's career thus far. They recently unveiled Live from the Woods Vol. 2 - a live album recorded during three sold out, socially distanced outdoor concerts at Pelham, TN's famed The Caverns. The band previewed the album with an appearance on CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden. WMeanwhile, Out of Body debuted in the top 5 across three Billboard charts, and received critical acclaim from Billboard, Spin, Southern Living, American Songwriter, Taste of Country, and more.



