Steve Earle & The Dukes Announce US Tour

Saturday October 23rd - Stoughton Opera House - Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Steve Earle & The Dukes have announced a US tour, beginning on July 1 in New Braunfels, TX and ending on September 4 in Beaver Dam, KY - with more dates to come. Steve will also later play solo dates in the fall, following the tour with the band. The iconic Americana artist and his band most recently released his 20th studio album J.T., a tribute to Steve's late son Justin Townes Earle, on January 4 of this year. From that album was the song "The Saint Of Lost Causes," a cover of Justin's 2019 song from the album of the same name. Today, Steve and the band's rendition of "The Saint Of Lost Causes" has also received a new live version, with a video by Ehud Lazin that was originally shot at the new City Winery in New York City.Camp Copperhead, Steve Earle's songwriting camp, featuring various workshops, private performances, and collaboration opportunities, is also resuming this year from September 7 - 10 at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, NY. This will be the camp's seventh year and will also feature Anders Osborne & Anaïs Mitchell.J.T. was celebrated by the press, with Steve speaking to The New York Times about the process of making the album and later performing the songs "Far Away in Another Town" and "Harlem River Blues" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! American Songwriter said of the record; "the heartbreak is palatable and one can't help but be moved by both the confession and the candor. Indeed, the poignancy is not without purpose," while Stereogum wrote "the elder Earle and his band the Dukes remind us what an impeccable writer his son was, delivering 10 warm, earnest interpretations of Justin's songs that brim with aching beauty."100% of the artist advances and royalties from J.T. are being donated to a trust for Etta St. James Earle, the three-year-old daughter of Justin and Jenn Earle.Tour Dates: Thursday July 1st - Gruene Hall - New Braunfels, TXFriday July 2nd - Billy Bob's - Forth Worth, TXSaturday July 3rd - Barge 295 - Seabrook, TXSunday July 4th - The Bluff - Natchez, MSTuesday July 6th - Lafyette's Music Room - Memphis, TN Thursday July 8th - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NEFriday July 9th - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MOSaturday July 10th - Riverside Park Amphitheater - Jefferson City, MOSunday July 11th - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO Thursday July 15th - Mountain Arts Center - Prestonsburg, KYFriday July 16th - The Burl - Lexington, KYSaturday July 17th - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MDSunday July 18th - The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard - Hammondsport, NYTuesday July 20th - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VAWednesday July 21st - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VAFriday July 23rd - The Paramount Theatre - Rutland, VTSaturday July 24th - Marty's Driving Range - Mason, NHSunday July 25th - Scranton Circle Drive-In Theater - Scranton, PATuesday July 27th - Stephen Talkhouse - Amagansett, NY Thursday July 29th - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PAFriday July 30th - The Kent Stage - Kent, OHSaturday July 31st - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OHSunday August 1st - Mountain Stage - Charleston, WVFriday August 6th - Big Top Chautauqua - Bayfield, WISaturday August 7th - Canterbury Park Summer Concert Series - Shakopee, MNTuesday August 17th - The Kessler - Dallas, TXFriday August 20th - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FLSaturday August 21st - Amaturo Theatre - Fort Lauderdale, FLSunday August 22nd - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FLTuesday August 24th - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre - Montgomery, AL (With Los Lobos) Thursday August 26th - The Freeman Stage at Bayside - Selbyville, DE (With Los Lobos)Friday August 27th - Inssbrook After Hours - Glen Allen, VA (With Los Lobos)Saturday August 28th - Atlanta Botanical Garden - Atlanta, GA (With Los Lobos)Monday August 30th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (With Los Lobos) September 2nd - Newberry Opera House - Newberry, SCFriday September 3rd - Salvage Station - Asheville, NC (With Los Lobos)Saturday September 4th - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre - Beaver Dam, KY (With Los Lobos)Saturday October 16th - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY (Steve Earle Solo)Friday October 22nd - Stoughton Opera House - Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo)Saturday October 23rd - Stoughton Opera House - Stoughton, WI (Steve Earle Solo).



