Tayo Sound Releases Incredible New Single 'Nervous'

23rd October - Hit The North, Newcastle New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Nigerian-Scottish alt-pop newcomer Tayo Sound releases his incredible new single 'Nervous'. Produced by Jonny Lattimer (Rina Sawayama, Ellie Goulding, Joy Crookes) the stripped back track piano ballad showcases Tayo Sound's delicate vocals. 'Nervous' shows us a different side to Tayo Sound as the lyrics show a more vulnerable side to the singer songwriter. Speaking on 'Nervous', Tayo explains "Nervous is a bit of a different sound sonically for me, as it's my first lean towards more of 'a ballad' and it's purposely stripped back with the piano, which I really like. I wrote it with Jonny Lattimer and we tried to change up the production a bit, but actually the stripped back sound just really worked for the song. It's about that feeling when you realise you might like someone (like a friend) but you're not sure exactly what they're thinking, and you feel nervous. Excited to get this one out there for people to hear."The track follows on from Tayo Sound's debut EP 'Runaway EP', which feature fan favourites 'Someone New', 'Cold Feet', 'Heartbreaker' and 'Gone' which have garnered nearly 11 million combined streams and seen UK and US press coverage across the board including placement in NME's 100 Top Essential Emerging Artists for 2021. As well as love from BBC Radio 1's Huw Stephens and Jack Saunders - 'Someone New' received BBC Radio 1 Introducing Track of the Week and a peak of #137 in Shazam UK. Tayo Sound has received fantastic new artist support from Spotify and Apple Music; featuring in the 'Our Generation', 'Alt Pop', 'New Music Friday' and 'Good Energy' Spotify playlists, 'Cold Feet' peaked at #5 on their Viral Chart. Most recently Tayo Sound played as part of SXSW online, The Great Escape and Radio 1's Big Weekend and is gearing up for months of live shows from headlining at the Jazz Cafe in June to Sundown Festival in October. Full Tayo Sound live scheduling below.Growing up in a church setting where long sets and instrumental interludes were his introduction to music, his older brother's ringtone was the first time he heard a 3-minute long pop song. Fascinated, this sparked an obsessive love for music that led him to pursue music full time and busk for 10 hours a day in his hometown of Reading. Working solo in his bedroom on old laptops and the microphone on his mobile he recorded two demos and sent them to every music blog he could find. Subsequently he received support from tastemaker blog Hilly Dilly which caught the attention of labels both in the UK and US, before eventually signing with Black Butter and Arista Records.See Tayo Sound Live:23rd June - The Jazz Cafe, London12th August - 110 Above Festival25th September - Dot to Dot, Bristol26th September - Dot to Dot, Manchester16th October - Live at Leeds, Leeds23rd October - Hit The North, Newcastle



