Memphis May Fire Return With Video For "Blood & Water"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MEMPHIS MAY FIRE - Matty Mullins (vocals), Kellen McGregor (guitar), Cory Elder (bass), and Jake Garland (drums) - have always made anthems for the broken. Their explosive new single "Blood & Water" is firmly in keeping with this tradition.

The video finds the band in performance mode and exuding crackling and frenetic energy.



"With everything that's happened over the last year, it feels surreal to be releasing new music," says singer Matty Mullins, offering insight into both the song and the band's creative headspace. "Creating during a pandemic came with a lot of challenges. But looking back, I think we needed that time off the road to fall in love with writing songs again. 'Blood & Water' is just a taste of what's to come and we couldn't be more excited for the world to finally hear it."



The band has launched two new merch designs, which are available now: 100% of the profits of one of the new designs will be donated to Bridges DVC Nashville, which serves women, men and their children affected by domestic violence, ensuring a safe transition to successful independent living. Bridges is breaking the cycle of domestic violence in the greater Nashville area by responding directly to the scene of an assault to offer immediate support, education and networking with other agencies.



