Rising Artist Andro Astro Debuts New Single "Vamp Candy"

With a unique sound and style and their fanbase growing with each release, Andro Astro is most certainly an artist you'll want to keep on your radar and watch out for over the year ahead as more new music is revealed. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter/rapper Andro Astro has debuted their latest single, "Vamp Candy". Fusing together multiple genres, the energised track boasts an infectious pop-punk melody over striking guitar riffs and hip-hop beats, transporting you to Andro's heightened world of unapologetic living. Having already begun to amass a following, with previous releases topping 100,000 Spotify streams, the independent artist looks set to continue their rise with this latest release.A self-identified outcast, Andro draws inspiration from a widerange of artists, such as MGK, Playboi Carti, Alkaline Trio and The 1975, to create their dynamic, genre-bending sound. Speaking more on "Vamp Candy", Andro says, "I wrote 'Vamp Candy' very much enveloped in the new wave punk hip-hop energy. People are hungry for high-energy tracks that express both the discontent with the system and the joy of making it through Covid. The song is also a testament to how I've been feeling personally about my own identity. Lyrics like 'half the world hate me' speak to the negativity that non-binary/trans/gender fluid people have to deal with on a daily basis, but then I say forget about it, 'they could never date me.' You're not going to be loved by everyone when you are unapologetically yourself and that's ok - they're not worth your time anyway."So my song definitely goes out to all the gender rebels out there struggling to find love and find love for themselves. And the rest of the song is an appreciation for that kind of dangerous and exciting love that you can find when you are truly yourself and put that out to the world. You will ultimately attract beautiful things and the right people."With a unique sound and style and their fanbase growing with each release, Andro Astro is most certainly an artist you'll want to keep on your radar and watch out for over the year ahead as more new music is revealed.



